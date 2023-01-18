 Samsung Galaxy A13s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A13s

    Samsung Galaxy A13s

    Samsung Galaxy A13s is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A13s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A13s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37688/heroimage/150802-v1-samsung-galaxy-a13s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37688/images/Design/150802-v1-samsung-galaxy-a13s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37688/images/Design/150802-v1-samsung-galaxy-a13s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy A13s Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A13s price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A13s is Rs.10,490 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A13s price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A13s is Rs.10,490 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A13s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    Display
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 400 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v12
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy A13s
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 16, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 2 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A13s