Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Samsung Galaxy M32 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M32 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M32 now with free delivery.