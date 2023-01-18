 Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy M32

    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Samsung Galaxy M32 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M32 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M32 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36036/heroimage/144386-v8-samsung-galaxy-m32-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36036/images/Design/144386-v8-samsung-galaxy-m32-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36036/images/Design/144386-v8-samsung-galaxy-m32-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36036/images/Design/144386-v8-samsung-galaxy-m32-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36036/images/Design/144386-v8-samsung-galaxy-m32-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 16,999 M.R.P. ₹23,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M32 is Rs.16,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M32 is Rs.16,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • 6000 mAh
    • 01h 24m 13s
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 74 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • 196 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Light Blue
    • 159.3 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 800 nits
    • 83.89 %
    • 411 ppi
    • Yes with notch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy M32
    • Samsung One UI
    • June 28, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.637 W/kg
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 27.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 45.5 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy M32 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M32 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India at 14,970 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G80; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M32?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M32?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M32 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M32 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy M32