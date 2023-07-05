 Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A22 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 20,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A22 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A22 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹20,499
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 16,999 M.R.P. ₹20,499
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India starts at Rs.20,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A22 is Rs.16,999 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 38 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation
  • No
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.8
  • Yes
Design
  • 8.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 186 grams
  • 159.3 mm
  • Black, Mint
  • 73.6 mm
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • 84.35 %
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes with notch
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 274 ppi
  • 20:9
General
  • June 28, 2021 (Official)
  • Samsung
  • Galaxy A22
  • Samsung One UI
  • Yes
  • Android v11
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G80
  • 6 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Up to 103 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
