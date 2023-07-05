Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A22 Samsung Galaxy A22 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 20,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A22 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A22 now with free delivery.