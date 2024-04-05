Samsung Galaxy S23 users report unresponsive touchscreen, heating issues after update - Know the reason

In the last few days, the users of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have become the recipient of Galaxy AI features such as AI wallpaper generator, image editor and note summaries, courtesy of the One UI 6.1 update. While the new features are indeed enticing, the update has caused a different headache for some, with new problems arising on the Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series issues

After the update, users of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series took to several community forums to report the problems plaguing their smartphones. For some, the fingerprint scanner animation disappeared, while others reported that their touchscreens stopped working altogether. While the former hasn't been diagnosed, Samsung says it is aware of the latter.

In a South Korean community forum, Samsung said that it was aware of this issue and found its root cause. As per the report, it is being caused by the Discover feature on the Google app, and the company is already working on a solution. Until it is found, Samsung has provided a temporary fix.

How to solve the problem

Samsung says users need to update the Google app to the latest version, and then clear the app data. Next, they must restart their Galaxy S23 series smartphone. Once done, the smartphone should start registering touches properly.

Other issues

Apart from this, there have been several other issues caused by the One UI 6.1 update. Some users say their charging speed has slowed down to 15W, while it has also resulted in heating issues for others. The problems are not limited to just one model either. Issues are being reported in all Galaxy S23 models - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The cause of all these problems seems to be the same One UI 6.1 update, which was meant to enhance the user experience but has broken it for many.

