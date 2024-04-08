 Samsung Galaxy M55, Galaxy M15 launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M55, Galaxy M15 launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more

The new Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 were announced today! Check out their revealed specs, features, price, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 16:03 IST
Know what Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 have to offer in the mid-range market. (Samsung)

Samsung has been rumoured for bringing its new generation of M-series smartphones for some time now. Today, the company finally unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M55 and the Galaxy M15 in the mid-range smartphone market. The smartphones have received some minor upgrades which may boost the overall performance of the devices. If you are in search of the latest Samsung smartphones, then know what the Galaxy M55 and the Galaxy M15 have in store for the buyers.

Samsung Galaxy M55 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M55 features a 6.7-inch FHD+AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. With the new generation of M-series smartphones, Samsung has discarded the use of its in-house Exynos processor and introduced a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC for the Galaxy M55. In terms of storage capacity, the smartphone offers 8GB and 12GB RAM with up to 265GB internal storage. 

Also read: Samsung's New Galaxy A55 5G & Galaxy A35 5G Raise the Stakes with a Breakthrough Design and Build

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M55 features a triple camera system which consists of a 50MP OIS and VDIS rear camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a  5000mAh battery and 45W charging support. 

Samsung Galaxy M15 specifications

The Galaxy M15 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 800nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ paired with Mali G57 GPU. For storage, it offers 4GB and 6GB RAM with up to 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy M15 comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Additionally, it features a 13MP front camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by 6000mAh which supports 25W fast charging. 

Also read: Samsung to take Google's help for improving AI features in Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy M55, Galaxy M15 price

The Samsung Galaxy M55 comes with a starting price of Rs. 26999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variants. Whereas, the Galaxy M15 comes at a starting price of  Rs.13299 for a 4GB+128GB storage variant. You can purchase the devices now from Amazon and the Samsung India online store.

Also read: Chips, cameras and WiFi: Samsung adds Bespoke AI to washing machines, ACs, microwaves and more

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 16:02 IST
