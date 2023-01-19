 Samsung Galaxy A13 4g 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,499 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37335/heroimage/149952-v1-samsung-galaxy-a13-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37335/images/Design/149952-v1-samsung-galaxy-a13-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37335/images/Design/149952-v1-samsung-galaxy-a13-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37335/images/Design/149952-v1-samsung-galaxy-a13-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37335/images/Design/149952-v1-samsung-galaxy-a13-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,499
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹17,499
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 16,499 M.R.P. ₹20,990
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.17,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.17,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.8
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 195 grams
    • Black, Orange, White, Light Blue
    • 8.8 mm
    • 76.4 mm
    • 165.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 83.38 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 400 ppi
    General
    • March 25, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy A13 4G 6GB RAM
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    • 8 nm
    • Mali-G52 MP1
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 104 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A13 4g 6gb Ram