 Samsung Galaxy F54 Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung Galaxy F54 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + Quad core) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F54 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F54 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 23 April 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37031/heroimage/148929-v2-samsung-galaxy-f54-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37031/images/Design/148929-v2-samsung-galaxy-f54-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37031/images/Design/148929-v2-samsung-galaxy-f54-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹24,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + Quad core)
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy F54 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Yes
  • 6000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 393 ppi
  • Super AMOLED Plus
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • May 10, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Samsung
  • Android v13
  • Galaxy F54
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + Quad core)
  • Samsung Exynos 1380
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G68 MP5
  • 8 GB
  • 5 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy F54