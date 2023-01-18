Samsung Galaxy J6 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 16,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB now with free delivery.