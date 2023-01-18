 Samsung Galaxy J6 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB

    Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 16,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32557/heroimage/127467-v5-samsung-galaxy-j6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32557/images/Design/127467-v5-samsung-galaxy-j6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32557/images/Design/127467-v5-samsung-galaxy-j6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32557/images/Design/127467-v5-samsung-galaxy-j6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32557/images/Design/127467-v5-samsung-galaxy-j6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Galaxy J6 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • F1.9
    • F1.9
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    Design
    • 8.2 mm
    • 154 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 70.2 mm
    • 149.3 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes
    • 720 x 1480 pixels
    • 18.5:9
    • 76.28 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • 5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 4, 2018 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • No
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Galaxy J6 64GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.353 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
    • Mali-T830
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 51.7 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy J6 64gb