 Samsung Galaxy J5 8gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB

    Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB

    Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25415/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-j5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25415/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-j5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25415/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-j5-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25415/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-j5-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25415/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-j5-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 11,999 M.R.P. ₹16,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy J5 8GB is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy J5 8gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2600 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 2600 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), CMOS image sensor
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.9
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 142.1 mm
    • 71.8 mm
    • 146 grams
    • Black, Gold, White
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.39 %
    General
    • No
    • Samsung
    • No
    • July 16, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Galaxy J5
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Head: 0.808 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 64 bit
    • 1.5 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy J5 8gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J5 8Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J5 8Gb price in India at 7,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J5 8Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J5 8Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J5 8Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J5 8Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy J5 8gb