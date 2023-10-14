Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Samsung Galaxy Note 30 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 56,990 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 12 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Processor Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 404 ppi

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v6 General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date August 24, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Mali-G76 MP12

Fabrication 7 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, Exynos M4 + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

