 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 73,999 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹73,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
    10 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    ₹ 74,999 M.R.P. ₹85,999
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in India starts at Rs.73,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is Rs.59,698 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 10 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • 01h 01m 54s
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Exmor RS
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 186 grams
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 73.7 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue
    • 7.8 mm
    • 161.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • 90.83 %
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 524 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • February 15, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Galaxy S20 Plus
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G77 MP11
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
    • LPDDR5
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Ultrasonic
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 104 GB
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in India at 49,994 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus