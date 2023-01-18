 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5g Bespoke Edition Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 89,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38083/heroimage/152241-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-5g-bespoke-edition-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38083/images/Design/152241-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-5g-bespoke-edition-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38083/images/Design/152241-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-flip-4-5g-bespoke-edition-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹89,999
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    10 MP
    3700 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹89,999
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    3700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 89,999 M.R.P. ₹101,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition price in India starts at Rs.89,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition is Rs.89,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition price in India starts at Rs.89,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition is Rs.89,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5g Bespoke Edition Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 3700 mAh
    • 10 MP
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • 3700 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 10 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IPX8
    • Blue, Red Black, Gold yellow
    • 71.9 mm
    • 187 grams
    • 165.2 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 6.9 mm
    Display
    • 426 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • 21.9:9
    • 1080 x 2640 pixels
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 85.58 %
    • 1200 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    General
    • August 16, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Bespoke Edition
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5X
    • 8 GB
    • 4 nm
    • LPDDR5X
    • Adreno 730
    • 19.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5g Bespoke Edition