Spice Mi 502 Smart Flo Pace 2 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

The starting price for the Spice Mi 502 Smart Flo Pace 2 in India is Rs. 8,990. This is the Spice Mi 502 Smart Flo Pace 2 base model with 512 MB Below RAM and 512 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Spice Mi 502 Smart Flo Pace 2 in India is Rs. 8,990. This is the Spice Mi 502 Smart Flo Pace 2 base model with 512 MB Below RAM and 512 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.