Motorola Razr 50 5G, Razr 50 Ultra 5G design, specs, colour options leaked- Know what’s coming

Motorola Razr 50 series, the company's clamshell foldable smartphone has been in the works for a long time now. With the smartphone nearing completion, several leaks and rumours about the Motorola Razr 50 5G and Razr 50 Ultra 5G are being circulated over the internet. A new leak about the upcoming Motorola foldable smartphone showcases the expected design, colour options, and specifications, know what rumours say about the devices.

Motorola Razr 50 5G, Razr 50 Ultra 5G design and colour options

A tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore shared an X post showcasing the renders of Motorola Razr 50 5G and Razr 50 Ultra along with speculated specifications. The image showcases a similar design as the predecessor. However, there are some noticeable changes with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra having a bigger cover display and thinner bezels. Additionally, the tipster highlighted that the Ultra version of the series is expected to be announced in three colour options: Peach Fuzz, green and blue. However, the official name of the colours is yet to be determined by Motorola.

Everything about the upcoming Moto Razr 50 series!



Razr 50

Dimensity 7300x (2.5 GHz)

6.9" POLED, FHD+, 120Hz

3.6'' POLED, 120Hz

50MP + 13MP

32MP

4200mAh



Razr 50 Ultra

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

6.9" POLED, FHD+, 165Hz

4'' POLED, 165Hz

50MP + 50MP

32MP

4000mAh https://t.co/XBGrzLGYT0 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) May 17, 2024

Motorola Razr 50 5G expected specs

The same tipsters also revealed the expected specifications for the Motorola Razr 50 5G. The smartphone is expected to feature a 3.63-inch POLED cover display and a 6.9-inch POLED main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Razr 50 will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The Motorola Razr 50 5G is rumoured to get a dual camera setup which may include a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone is expected to get a 32MP front camera. The tipper also highlighted that the smartphone may get a 4200mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 5G expected specs

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 5G may get a 4.0-inch POLED cover display and a 6.9-inch POLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It may get a 50MP dual camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery and 45W charging support.

