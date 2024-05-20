 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch: Flipkart teases the new foldable smartphone- Details | Mobile News

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch: Flipkart teases the new foldable smartphone- Details

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launching in India soon with Flipkart teasing the smartphones. Check out its expected specs and AI features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 20 2024, 10:55 IST
Icon
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch: Flipkart teases the new foldable smartphone- Details
1/5 1. New vivo Y200 5G variant: vivo introduces a new 8GB + 256GB variant of the Y200 5G priced at INR 23,999. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. vivo Y200 5G is available with easy EMI options and cashback up to INR 2,000 with select banks. 
image caption
2/5 2. Y200 5G Features: Boasting a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen1 Processor, and a 64MP triple camera setup with Anti-Shake technology. Two color options: Desert Gold and Jungle Green.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 3. vivo Y27 Price Drop: The Y27 is now priced at INR 11,999 for the (6GB + 128GB) variant, effective from February 1. Consumers can enjoy cashback of up to INR 1,000 with select banks and additional benefits such as V-shield.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 4. vivo Y27 Highlights: It features a sleek 2.5D glass body design, 16.86cm FHD+ sunlight display, MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor, and 50 MP dual rear camera setup. Available in Burgundy Black and Garden Green. 
image caption
5/5 5. vivo T2 5G price: The T2 5G is now available at INR 15,999 for the (6GB+128GB) variant and INR 17,999 for the (8GB+128GB) variant from February 1. It boasts a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, Turbo AMOLED 90Hz display, 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake primary camera, and 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge.  (Amazon)
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch: Flipkart teases the new foldable smartphone- Details
icon View all Images
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro may launch in India soon, check details. (Flipkart)

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was recently announced in China with some eye-catching specs and design. Now, the smartphone is slated to launch in India soon with Flipkart teasing the device on the website. The e-commerce website has created a new microsite dedicated to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, with a message that the smartphone will launch soon in the country. Know more about what Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has in store for you.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro teaser

The Flipkart microsite for Vivo X Fold 3 Pro showcases “AI” branding alongside the name of the smartphone. While it's not sure what AI features will the smartphone include, but it is speculated that the technology will be integrated into the camera. Additionally, the teaser also reveals the X Fold 3 Pro is co-engineered with ZEISS which may provide the smartphone with advanced portrait shot capabilities and ZEISS Style Portrait colours. We earlier reported the confirmed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specification from an insider source, know what's coming.

More about Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
  • Eclipse Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹115,290
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will likely feature a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display. The source also highlighted that the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for efficient multitasking and AI features. It was highlighted that the AI features will include note-making and transcriptions.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will support Zeiss Branded cameras and it will likely mirror the China variant in terms of camera features. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup which may include a 50MP main camera, 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the main screen, the smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro may come with a 5700mAh battery which may support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, the source highlighted that this will be the “Slimmest fold” with the biggest battery in the industry.

Note, that the specifications are based on rumours and do not provide any surety till Vivo launches the device officially.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 10:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy s24 fe launching soon in india! check expected specs, features, more iphone 16 display production to start next month: check expected launch date, specs, more vivo x fold 3 pro launch in india: key specs confirmed with ai features [exclusive] samsung galaxy f55 5g launch in india delayed; new date announced: details google pixel 8a alternatives: from oneplus 12r to nothing phone 2a, check best devices 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know how much more you may have to pay samsung galaxy m35 design and colour options leaked ahead of india launch- report samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch: Flipkart teases the new foldable smartphone- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone

HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced; Check discounts on Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more
Stunning Design

OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for

Is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets