Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch: Flipkart teases the new foldable smartphone- Details

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was recently announced in China with some eye-catching specs and design. Now, the smartphone is slated to launch in India soon with Flipkart teasing the device on the website. The e-commerce website has created a new microsite dedicated to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, with a message that the smartphone will launch soon in the country. Know more about what Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has in store for you.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro teaser

The Flipkart microsite for Vivo X Fold 3 Pro showcases “AI” branding alongside the name of the smartphone. While it's not sure what AI features will the smartphone include, but it is speculated that the technology will be integrated into the camera. Additionally, the teaser also reveals the X Fold 3 Pro is co-engineered with ZEISS which may provide the smartphone with advanced portrait shot capabilities and ZEISS Style Portrait colours. We earlier reported the confirmed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specification from an insider source, know what's coming.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will likely feature a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display. The source also highlighted that the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for efficient multitasking and AI features. It was highlighted that the AI features will include note-making and transcriptions.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will support Zeiss Branded cameras and it will likely mirror the China variant in terms of camera features. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup which may include a 50MP main camera, 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the main screen, the smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro may come with a 5700mAh battery which may support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, the source highlighted that this will be the “Slimmest fold” with the biggest battery in the industry.

Note, that the specifications are based on rumours and do not provide any surety till Vivo launches the device officially.

