 iPhone 17 launch in 2025: Apple may offer its slimmest smartphone- Should you wait? | Mobile News

iPhone 17 launch in 2025: Apple may offer its slimmest smartphone- Should you wait?

Apple will likely introduce a ultra-thin version of the iPhone 17 with a major design overhaul and a higher price tag than the Pro Max model. Know what the new report highlights about the next year’s iPhone 17 series.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 20 2024, 09:10 IST
Apple iPhone 17 Slim is set to launch next year with a new design and unique features, check details. (Unsplash)

While every iPhone fan is waiting for the upcoming iPhone 16 series to launch this year, the next year's iPhone 17 series is already gaining much recognition. There are speculations that the iPhone 17 may get a major overhaul since there have been no significant changes for the last five years. Additionally, there are rumours about a new ultra-thin version of the iPhone 17 which will likely be priced higher than next year's Pro Max model. Know what reports say about the slim iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 lineup may include an ultra-slim version

Earlier, rumours about the iPhone 17 Slim were circulating all over the internet, creating curiosity among iPhone buyers. Now, the Information report sheds more light on what the slimmer version of the iPhone 17 will look like. The report highlighted that the iPhone 17 Slim would be a similar model to the 2017's iPhone X which was launched alongside the iPhone 8 series. The iPhone 17 Slim is code-named D23. The newly added model to the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be slimmer and costlier than the Pro Max version.

Therefore, to justify the price, Apple may also introduce significant design changes to the entire iPhone 17 series, along with the iPhone 17 Slim model. Currently, Apple is reportedly exploring new design options for the 2025 iPhone 17 slim. The design may be reflected in the camera module being shifted from the top left corner to the centre. Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Slim may get a display screen between the standard 6.1-inch to 6.7-inch. We can also expect some standout features for the slimmer version which sets the device apart from the iPhone 17 series.

Additionally, it is unclear if the new iPhone 17 model will get a “Slim” name or if it will be placed with the new “iPhone Ultra” series. For more details, we will have to wait till September 2025 to confirm what Apple has been brewing all this time. Till then, all our focus is on the upcoming iPhone 16 series which is also getting some design boost this year.

First Published Date: 20 May, 09:01 IST
