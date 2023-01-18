 Swipe Elite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Swipe Elite

    Swipe Elite is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Elite from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Elite now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Elite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 420 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 420 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 131 grams
    • Black
    • 141.9 mm
    • 71.3 mm
    • 8.0 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 67.96 %
    General
    • Swipe
    • Elite
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • August 19, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Swipe Elite FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Elite in India?

    Swipe Elite price in India at 5,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Elite?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Elite?

    How long does the Swipe Elite last?

    What is the Swipe Elite Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Elite Waterproof?

    Swipe Elite