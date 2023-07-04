 Swipe Konnect 3 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Swipe Konnect 3

Swipe Konnect 3 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 2,199 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz Processor , 1250 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Konnect 3 from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Konnect 3 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹2,199
4 GB
3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
Dual core, 1 GHz
2 MP
1250 mAh
Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
512 MB
Swipe Konnect 3 Price in India

Swipe Konnect 3 price in India starts at Rs.2,199. The lowest price of Swipe Konnect 3 is Rs.1,999 on amazon.in.

Swipe Konnect 3 price in India starts at Rs.2,199. The lowest price of Swipe Konnect 3 is Rs.1,999 on amazon.in.


Swipe Konnect 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1250 mAh
  • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
  • 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 50 Hours(2G)
  • 1250 mAh
  • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
Design
  • Black, White
  • 95 grams
  • 11.3 mm
  • 116 mm
  • 63 mm
Display
  • 50.01 %
  • LCD
  • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
  • 165 ppi
  • 320 x 480 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
General
  • Konnect 3
  • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • January 8, 2015 (Official)
  • Swipe
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Mali-400
  • MediaTek
  • 512 MB
  • Dual core, 1 GHz
Smart TV Features
  • 2 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Swipe Konnect 3 FAQs

What is the Swipe Konnect 3 Battery Capacity?

Swipe Konnect 3 has a 1250 mAh battery.

Is Swipe Konnect 3 Waterproof?

    Swipe Konnect 3