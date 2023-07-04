Swipe Konnect 3 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Swipe Konnect 3 Swipe Konnect 3 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 2,199 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz Processor , 1250 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Konnect 3 from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Konnect 3 now with free delivery.