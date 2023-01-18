 Swipe Neo Power 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Swipe Neo Power 4G

    Swipe Neo Power 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Neo Power 4G from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Neo Power 4G now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Swipe Neo Power 4g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • Black, Gold, Grey
    • 125 grams
    Display
    • TFT
    • 233 ppi
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • August 14, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • Neo Power 4G
    • Swipe
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Swipe Neo Power 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Neo Power 4G in India?

    Swipe Neo Power 4G price in India at 2,159 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Neo Power 4G?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Neo Power 4G?

    How long does the Swipe Neo Power 4G last?

    What is the Swipe Neo Power 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Neo Power 4G Waterproof?

    Swipe Neo Power 4g