Swipe Elite 2 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Swipe Elite 2 Plus Swipe Elite 2 Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Elite 2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Elite 2 Plus now with free delivery.