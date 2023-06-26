Google Pixel 8 as a desktop PC? Check out the future!

Google Pixel 8 may be all set to follow Samsung's lead by incorporating a feature that can turn it into a desktop PC. According to a reliable source within Google, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will support DisplayPort alternate mode through their USB-C charging ports. This mode allows devices to output high-resolution video to an external display without needing an HDMI or dedicated display port.

While there is no specific information on how Google plans to utilize this feature, one exciting possibility is the introduction of a desktop mode. By connecting a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to the Pixel 8, users could potentially transform it into a lightweight laptop for office work. This concept is not entirely new, as Motorola experimented with it on the ATRIX back in 2011, and Microsoft introduced Continuum for Windows phones in 2015. However, Samsung's implementation with its Desktop Experience (DeX) has been the most successful so far. With DeX, users can simply plug their Galaxy devices into a monitor to access a desktop-like interface with support for keyboards and mice. It can even wirelessly connect to screens that support Miracast.

There are indications that Google is also working on expanding the desktop experience for Android. In a beta version of Android 14, it was discovered that the operating system can detect when it is connected to a USB-C cable that supports DisplayPort alternate mode. While the current Android desktop mode is considered basic, it is possible that Google is developing a more comprehensive version, which could debut on the Pixel devices. Google often uses the Pixel line to showcase the capabilities of Android, making it a logical choice for introducing an enhanced desktop mode.

In short, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 devices are expected to support DisplayPort alternate mode, potentially enabling them to function as desktop PCs when connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. This move follows in the footsteps of Samsung's successful DeX feature. Google's efforts to expand the Android desktop experience suggest a more advanced version may be on the horizon, with the Pixel devices likely being the platform for its introduction.