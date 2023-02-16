    Trending News

    Home Tech News 2400-foot asteroid, size of Empire State Building, near Earth today!

    2400-foot asteroid, size of Empire State Building, near Earth today!

    NASA and other space agencies are on alert as a gigantic 2400-foot asteroid is set to make a close approach to Earth today.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 14:39 IST
    Colossal 2400-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to buzz Earth soon
    Asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 BC8 - NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 BC8. The asteroid is expected to fly past Earth closely tomorrow, February 11, at a distance of 5 .9million kilometers. According to NASA, the asteroid is huge with a size of almost 160-foot across. This space rock is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 50564 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
    image caption
    2/5 Asteroid 2021 EP4 - A small 16 feet wide asteroid will fly past Earth by a very close margin on February 13. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2021 EP4, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 22107 kilometers per hour.  (NASA/JPL)
    asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2022 RG – Another asteroid named 2022 RG will make its closest approach to Earth on February 16, at a distance of 3.1 million kilometers. The asteroid, with a width of 78 feet, is travelling at a staggering speed of 10953 kilometers per hour towards the planet.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroids
    4/5 Asteroid 2005 YY128 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2005 YY128. It is expected to fly past Earth closely on February 16 at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a blistering speed of 88735 kilometers per hour. This asteroid is absolutely massive with a width of almost 2400 feet, making it nearly as big as a bridge!  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    5/5 Asteroid 2020 DG4 - The fifth asteroid which is set to make a close approach is named Asteroid 2020 DG4. It is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely on February 17. Asteroid 2020 DG4 is already on its way towards us travelling at a fearsome speed of 24913 kilometers per hour. The asteroid, with a width between 20 feet and 45 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 552,381 kilometers. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    2400-foot Asteroid 2005 YY128 is nearly twice the size of the Empire State building. (Wikimedia Commons)

    Smaller asteroids frequently make close trips to Earth and although their distance of close approach is less, they fly past the planet without causing any harm. Larger asteroids pose a risk due to their sheer size even if they aren't on a collision course with Earth. A slight deviation in the asteroid's path due to interaction with the planet's gravitational field could change its trajectory and send it tumbling towards Earth's surface with catastrophic consequences.

    NASA has now warned that a gigantic 2400-foot asteroid is speeding towards Earth today and it could cause major damage to life and property if it impacts.

    Asteroid 2005 YY128

    The asteroid, named Asteroid 2005 YY128 is an Apollo group asteroid that is on a path which will bring it very close to Earth today, February 16. NASA expects the asteroid to pass Earth at a distance of 4.5 million kilometers. Although the distance might seem a lot, it is relatively a small number in astronomical distances, considering how big the asteroid is.

    NASA estimates Asteroid 2005 YY128 to be nearly 2400 feet wide. This makes it almost as big as a bridge and nearly twice the size of the Empire State Building! It could mean devastating consequences for the planet if it collides with Earth. It is speeding at a fearsome 88735 kilometers (about 55137.37 mi) per hour. That is considerably faster than other asteroids that have passed Earth recently.

    Did you know?

    One asteroid that NASA is studying up close, called Bennu, has a 1/2700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2195. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will complete a 2-year investigation of Bennu before plucking a sample of asteroid material off its surface and delivering it back to Earth. Along with collecting a sample, OSIRIS-REx will also be studying how light absorbed from the Sun and re-radiated by Bennu affects its orbit—and consequently, how that orbit could become more dangerous for Earth.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 14:38 IST
