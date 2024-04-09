 Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America | Photos
Home Photos Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America

Check out these breathtaking images of the Total Solar Eclipse 2024.  

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 12:06 IST
Total Solar Eclipse
On April 8, 2024, several states in the US witnessed the Total Solar Eclipse. The celestial event managed to grab the attention of millions of residents as many hopped on the streets to grab a glimpse of the solar eclipse taking place.  (Getty Images via AFP)
photos
1/5 On April 8, 2024, several states in the US witnessed the Total Solar Eclipse. The celestial event managed to grab the attention of millions of residents as many hopped on the streets to grab a glimpse of the solar eclipse taking place.  (Getty Images via AFP)
During the eclipse, the moon completely covered the sun for a short period of time creating an evening sky in the bright daylight of North America. When the Moon came in front of the Sun, the sun's outer layer, called the corona was clearly visible creating a ring-like structure.
During the eclipse, the moon completely covered the sun for a short period of time creating an evening sky in the bright daylight of North America. When the Moon came in front of the Sun, the sun's outer layer, called the corona was clearly visible creating a ring-like structure. (Getty Images via AFP)
2/5 During the eclipse, the moon completely covered the sun for a short period of time creating an evening sky in the bright daylight of North America. When the Moon came in front of the Sun, the sun's outer layer, called the corona was clearly visible creating a ring-like structure. (Getty Images via AFP)
Solar eclipse
Thousand of people were seen wearing solar protection glasses as suggested by NASA to view the event taking place. NASA warned, “Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.” (Getty Images via AFP)
3/5 Thousand of people were seen wearing solar protection glasses as suggested by NASA to view the event taking place. NASA warned, “Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.” (Getty Images via AFP)
Solar Eclipse
The Total Solar Eclipse was also live-streamed on NASA TV and Google TV so people across the world could also get a glimpse of the rare celestial event. Many viewers joined the livestream, making the event memorable. Many also shared images and videos of the solar eclipse on social media.  (Getty Images via AFP)
4/5 The Total Solar Eclipse was also live-streamed on NASA TV and Google TV so people across the world could also get a glimpse of the rare celestial event. Many viewers joined the livestream, making the event memorable. Many also shared images and videos of the solar eclipse on social media.  (Getty Images via AFP)
Total Solar Eclipse
According to reports, the Total Solar Eclipse painted a dark shadow of over 115 miles wide area across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The solar eclipse started at 9:12 PM IST. The totality was seen at 10:08 PM and it lasted until 2:22 AM IST. (Getty Images via AFP)
5/5 According to reports, the Total Solar Eclipse painted a dark shadow of over 115 miles wide area across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The solar eclipse started at 9:12 PM IST. The totality was seen at 10:08 PM and it lasted until 2:22 AM IST. (Getty Images via AFP)
First Published Date: 09 Apr, 12:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Elon Musk
Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
Realme P series
Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details
AI
5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details
GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel

    Trending News

    Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
    Elon Musk
    Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details
    Realme P series
    5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
    AI
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets