5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI enters space segment, China in danger of losing AI race, and more

1. China faces significant risk of losing global memory chip and AI dominance

China's advancement in global memory chip and AI technology may be jeopardized due to Beijing's restrictions on Micron Technology and US export sanctions on tech-sharing. The gap has widened as Chinese companies YMTC and CXMT face hurdles in catching up, hindering AI model development. South Korean companies like Samsung and SK Hynix are taking the lead, with Samsung announcing the development of GDDR7 DRAM for AI applications, South China Morning Post reported.

3. AI to present former Karnataka CM at Lal Bagh Flower Show

Bengaluru's Lal Bagh Flower Show will feature an AI-generated image of former Karnataka CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah taking a stroll in the park. Maya Films, a multimedia company, aims to pay an exclusive tribute to the late CM by recreating his presence using AI technology. Hanumanthaiah, known for his role in constructing Vidhana Soudha, had a fondness for walking in the Lal Bagh, and this year's flower show theme honors him alongside the state legislature building replica made from flowers.

4. LTTS targets 10x growth in AI and software-defined vehicle experts

L&T Technology Services plans to boost its AI and software-defined vehicles (SDV) specialists by ten times, anticipating higher client demand in these areas, along with cybersecurity. Currently with about 200 employees in AI, they aim to expand to a team of 2,000, while the SDV team of 180 will grow to 1,800 in the coming months. The additions are expected over the next 6-18 months, PTI reported.

5.Communications industry relying on AI to boost revenue

AI and operational machine learning are set to revolutionize the communications industry, including advertising, public relations, and content creation, according to experts. With applications in various fields, generative intelligence and machine learning will significantly impact India's USD 8-billion digital advertising industry, according to an PTI report. The use of operational machine learning can help advertisers optimize ad effectiveness by running multiple experiments to target specific user types, especially in India with its diverse cultures and languages. Google has also introduced campaign workflows and auto-generation of ads using Learning Language Models and generative AI on Google Ads.

5. AI discovers 600-foot asteroid approaching Earth undetected by astronomers

A 600-foot wide potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA) named Asteroid 2022 GN1 was discovered by an AI algorithm called HelioLinc3D. Astonishingly, astronomers had not detected it before it passed Earth. Although the immediate threat is minimal, concerns arise about undetected PHAs in our cosmic vicinity. The algorithm analyzed data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, successfully locating Asteroid 2022 GN1 despite limited visibility.