Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI enters space segment, China in danger of losing AI race, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI enters space segment, China in danger of losing AI race, and more

AI Roundup: AI has entered the space arena too with a significant find; China faces significant risk of losing global memory chip and AI dominance and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 19:33 IST
Want a job at NASA? Here is what you can do
NASA
1/6 NASA, the United States government agency dedicated to outer space exploration, engages in a wide spectrum of activities encompassing science, technology, and engineering. Through its endeavors, NASA conducts valuable scientific investigations aimed at deepening our understanding of Earth, leading to advancements that drive progress in the realm of space exploration. So, if you want a job at NASA, you will have to make sure your application has what is required by the space agency. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Prior to initiating the application procedure, it is essential to ready your resume and craft a cover letter in preparation for the interview phase. Additionally, ensure that you possess any pertinent documents required. The organization tends to favor candidates who hold degrees from accredited institutions and possess valid professional background. Although NASA's employment criteria are generally non-negotiable, they do take into account previous experience for specific roles. (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 You can submit your applications for available roles through USA Jobs, the official website of the US Federal Government for recruiting fresh personnel. NASA offers a variety of opportunities, including full-time, short-term, or seasonal positions. Additionally, you have the option to apply for internships or fellowships. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 NASA encompasses a diverse range of roles. Beyond scientists, engineers, and programmers, there are positions such as accountants, secretaries, librarians, cooks, security guards, and more. Essentially, if you can think of a job, NASA likely has a need for it in some capacity.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 Scientists typically hold a Ph.D. degree in a field pertinent to NASA, often joining in their mid-twenties. Engineers and programmers may join either directly after college or at later stages in their professional journeys.  (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 If you are interested in working at NASA someday, you should prepare broadly. If you're interested in technical positions you should work hard on math, the sciences (especially physics), and computers.  (Pexels)
Artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, August 6. (REUTERS)

China faces significant risk of losing global memory chip and AI dominance; LTTS targets 10x growth in AI and software-defined vehicle experts; AI to represent Karnataka's second CM at Lal Bagh Flower Show- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. China faces significant risk of losing global memory chip and AI dominance

China's advancement in global memory chip and AI technology may be jeopardized due to Beijing's restrictions on Micron Technology and US export sanctions on tech-sharing. The gap has widened as Chinese companies YMTC and CXMT face hurdles in catching up, hindering AI model development. South Korean companies like Samsung and SK Hynix are taking the lead, with Samsung announcing the development of GDDR7 DRAM for AI applications, South China Morning Post reported.

3. AI to present former Karnataka CM at Lal Bagh Flower Show

Bengaluru's Lal Bagh Flower Show will feature an AI-generated image of former Karnataka CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah taking a stroll in the park. Maya Films, a multimedia company, aims to pay an exclusive tribute to the late CM by recreating his presence using AI technology. Hanumanthaiah, known for his role in constructing Vidhana Soudha, had a fondness for walking in the Lal Bagh, and this year's flower show theme honors him alongside the state legislature building replica made from flowers.

4. LTTS targets 10x growth in AI and software-defined vehicle experts

L&T Technology Services plans to boost its AI and software-defined vehicles (SDV) specialists by ten times, anticipating higher client demand in these areas, along with cybersecurity. Currently with about 200 employees in AI, they aim to expand to a team of 2,000, while the SDV team of 180 will grow to 1,800 in the coming months. The additions are expected over the next 6-18 months, PTI reported.

5.Communications industry relying on AI to boost revenue

AI and operational machine learning are set to revolutionize the communications industry, including advertising, public relations, and content creation, according to experts. With applications in various fields, generative intelligence and machine learning will significantly impact India's USD 8-billion digital advertising industry, according to an PTI report. The use of operational machine learning can help advertisers optimize ad effectiveness by running multiple experiments to target specific user types, especially in India with its diverse cultures and languages. Google has also introduced campaign workflows and auto-generation of ads using Learning Language Models and generative AI on Google Ads.

5. AI discovers 600-foot asteroid approaching Earth undetected by astronomers

A 600-foot wide potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA) named Asteroid 2022 GN1 was discovered by an AI algorithm called HelioLinc3D. Astonishingly, astronomers had not detected it before it passed Earth. Although the immediate threat is minimal, concerns arise about undetected PHAs in our cosmic vicinity. The algorithm analyzed data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, successfully locating Asteroid 2022 GN1 despite limited visibility.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 19:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets