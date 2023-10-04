Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-related jobs surge, skin colour in AI bias, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-related jobs surge, skin colour in AI bias, and more

AI Roundup: LinkedIn data reveals a dramatic two-year surge in AI-related job postings; Sony research reveals an overlooked aspect of skin colour in AI bias testing, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 23:29 IST
Icon
Top wireless headphones deals; Check out these 5 amazing offers on Amazon
artificial intelligence
1/5 boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones: Amazon is offering a 62 percent discount on these Headphones. You can buy it for Rs.1499, when the original price listed on Amazon is Rs.3990.These headphones come with 40mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls, and dual modes. With up to 15 hours of playback time, they offer a delightful listening experience. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Infinity - JBL Tranz 710 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: The original price of these headphones is Rs. 4499, but Amazon is offering a straight 71 percent discount on this product and you can buy it for just Rs.1299. Boasting an impressive 72-hour playback time with quick charging, these headphones feature deep bass and dual equalizers. They also support Bluetooth 5.0 and voice assistants for added convenience. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphones: These Headphones are available on Amazon for Rs. 12920 after a discount of 35 percent. However, the original price is quite high, i.e. Rs.19990.  Sony's WH-XB910N offers superior noise cancellation, Alexa and Google Fast Pair support, and an impressive 30-hour battery life. These headphones are designed for an immersive audio experience. To reduce the price further, you can use bank offers. There is a 10% instant discount up to Rs.500 on J and K Bank Debit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.2000. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 JBL Tune 510BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones: The base price of these headphones listed on Amazon is Rs. 4499. But, after a discount of 36 percent, you can grab it for only Rs. 2899. The JBL Tune 510BT headphones provide up to 40 hours of playtime, pure bass, quick charging, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. They also offer voice assistant integration. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 boAt Rockerz 558 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: These  Headphones come with a Mic and provide up to 20 Hours of Playback time. Amazon is offering a 60 percent discount on this product. The original price of this headphone is Rs. 4999, but you can buy it for just Rs.1999. There is an additional flat Rs. 500 instant discount on IndusInd Bank Credit Card for 12 months and above EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.10000. (Amazon)
artificial intelligence
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 4. (Pexels)

LinkedIn data has revealed a dramatic two-year surge in AI-related job postings; Sony research has revealed an overlooked aspect of skin colour in AI bias testing; Vyzer has secured $6.3 million seed funding for AI-driven wealth management platform; Google Pixel 8 series touts abundance of innovative generative AI features- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. LinkedIn data reveals dramatic two-year surge in AI-related job postings

LinkedIn data reveals that job postings mentioning AI or generative AI have more than doubled globally between July 2021 and July 2023. Some countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and France, saw even larger increases. This trend spans various industries, with demand for AI skills emerging across diverse roles, from AI engineers to digital product managers and cybersecurity consultants, signalling a significant impact on the labour market, CNBC reported.

2. Sony research reveals overlooked aspect of skin colour in AI bias testing

Sony researchers argue that AI bias tests need to consider red and yellow skin hues, not just lightness or darkness. They propose a "multidimensional" approach to measuring skin colour for more diverse and representative AI systems. Previous studies have highlighted biases, especially against darker-skinned females. Companies like Google and Meta have introduced skin tone scales to improve accuracy in AI systems, according to a report by the Verge.

3. Vyzer secures $6.3 million seed funding for AI-driven wealth management platform

Vyzer, a digital wealth management platform, has secured $6.3 million in a Seed round from VCs, angel investors, and family offices like iAngels, MonetaVC, and more. The platform offers financial analysis, advanced planning, automation, and analytics, powered by AI. Vyzer aims to democratise wealth management by eliminating the need for traditional high-cost models and financial advisors, making it accessible and comprehensible to everyday investors. The funds will be used to enhance AI capabilities and expand market presence. Co-founded by Litan Yahav, Tomer Salvi, and Guy Gamzu, Vyzer has offices in Israel and New York, the Calcalist reported.

4. Google's Pixel 8 series boasts an abundance of innovative generative AI features

Google's Pixel 8 series has been launched and the phones feature generative AI enhancements, including on-demand summaries, translations, and read-aloud capabilities for articles and web pages through the Google Assistant. The Assistant can swiftly summarise web content and offer related follow-up prompts. It also translates text into multiple languages and reads it aloud in supported languages, providing playback controls and skip options for improved user experience on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

5. Google's vision: Empowering virtual assistants with generative AI for enhanced task support

Google is planning to integrate generative AI capabilities into its virtual assistant, allowing it to assist with tasks like trip planning and email management. The company aims to incorporate features from its Bard chatbot into the virtual assistant, offering personalised service and reasoning on mobile devices. Google is in a competitive race with other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft, to integrate generative AI into its products.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 23:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon