5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-related jobs surge, skin colour in AI bias, and more

LinkedIn data has revealed a dramatic two-year surge in AI-related job postings; Sony research has revealed an overlooked aspect of skin colour in AI bias testing; Vyzer has secured $6.3 million seed funding for AI-driven wealth management platform; Google Pixel 8 series touts abundance of innovative generative AI features- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. LinkedIn data reveals dramatic two-year surge in AI-related job postings

LinkedIn data reveals that job postings mentioning AI or generative AI have more than doubled globally between July 2021 and July 2023. Some countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and France, saw even larger increases. This trend spans various industries, with demand for AI skills emerging across diverse roles, from AI engineers to digital product managers and cybersecurity consultants, signalling a significant impact on the labour market, CNBC reported.

2. Sony research reveals overlooked aspect of skin colour in AI bias testing

Sony researchers argue that AI bias tests need to consider red and yellow skin hues, not just lightness or darkness. They propose a "multidimensional" approach to measuring skin colour for more diverse and representative AI systems. Previous studies have highlighted biases, especially against darker-skinned females. Companies like Google and Meta have introduced skin tone scales to improve accuracy in AI systems, according to a report by the Verge.

3. Vyzer secures $6.3 million seed funding for AI-driven wealth management platform

Vyzer, a digital wealth management platform, has secured $6.3 million in a Seed round from VCs, angel investors, and family offices like iAngels, MonetaVC, and more. The platform offers financial analysis, advanced planning, automation, and analytics, powered by AI. Vyzer aims to democratise wealth management by eliminating the need for traditional high-cost models and financial advisors, making it accessible and comprehensible to everyday investors. The funds will be used to enhance AI capabilities and expand market presence. Co-founded by Litan Yahav, Tomer Salvi, and Guy Gamzu, Vyzer has offices in Israel and New York, the Calcalist reported.

4. Google's Pixel 8 series boasts an abundance of innovative generative AI features

Google's Pixel 8 series has been launched and the phones feature generative AI enhancements, including on-demand summaries, translations, and read-aloud capabilities for articles and web pages through the Google Assistant. The Assistant can swiftly summarise web content and offer related follow-up prompts. It also translates text into multiple languages and reads it aloud in supported languages, providing playback controls and skip options for improved user experience on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

5. Google's vision: Empowering virtual assistants with generative AI for enhanced task support

Google is planning to integrate generative AI capabilities into its virtual assistant, allowing it to assist with tasks like trip planning and email management. The company aims to incorporate features from its Bard chatbot into the virtual assistant, offering personalised service and reasoning on mobile devices. Google is in a competitive race with other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft, to integrate generative AI into its products.

