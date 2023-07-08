5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI robots in UN, Sun’s secret to be revealed by AI, more

India was at the forefront of AI developments today as Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke to journalists and assured that AI will not take away jobs and the fears were all “bakwas”. In a separate event, researchers are now looking at AI to find one of the most perplexing questions around the Sun — why the outer atmosphere of the Sun is so hot? This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar says AI will not take jobs away

Union Minister Chandrasekhar spoke with journalists after unveiling the fully automatic electromagnetic interference laboratories at the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) in Chennai. During the conversation, he addressed the concern of AI taking away jobs.

“I am sorry to be sounding cynical. In 1999, the whole of 1999, I heard how Y2K is going to wipe out the world. Then I hear AI will finish our jobs and there are obviously people who want to look at the worst-case scenario of any innovation. AI will finish our jobs, zero, nonsense, bakwas,” he said.

AI robots give a grim message at a UN conference

In a first, AI robots were allowed to host a panel at the UN conference in Geneva, Switzerland. They were asked a range of questions at the AI For Good UN summit by the reporters and the humanoid robots replied to every question promptly.

When asked whether AI will cause the loss of millions of jobs, the AI said that it only intended to work alongside humans and assist them.

According to a report by Wion, the robots were also asked about the potential of AI to act as leaders and in particular lead humans. One of the AI robots, Sophia, gave a clear-cut response where it mentioned that AI possessed the capacity to lead with greater efficiency and effectiveness when compared to human leaders.

AI can reveal Sun's secret

The researchers at Northumbria University in England are looking at AI to help answer one of the biggest questions they have faced when it comes to the Sun: Why is the corona so hot? The corona, or the outer atmosphere of the Sun, gets as hot as 1 million degrees Celsius. This is far hotter than the surface of the Sun, and nobody knows why.

The researchers now plan to use machine learning to find nanoflares that release nanojets in the corona and understand what exactly is heating it up, according to a report by Space.com.

“At the moment, we can only identify nanojet occurrences by eye; what we need is a way of detecting them automatically. They are very small, and the limited evidence we have suggests there are probably more than we think. But to really understand them further, we need to be able to detect them as they occur,” said Ramada Sukarmadji, one of the project leads, in a statement.

AI tool gives a boost to brain tumor treatment

An AI tool, the Cryosection Histopathology Assessment and Review Machine (Charm), has been developed to efficiently analyze images to identify the genetic profile of gliomas, a type of aggressive brain tumor, reports Cointelegraph. The AI tool can reduce the time significantly in this process. While at present it takes days or even weeks, it can be done within minutes or hours.

However, the accuracy of the tool cannot be guaranteed and further tests will be required in order to understand it.

ChatGPT helps learn things in ‘seconds' that used to take ‘weeks', says professor

A management professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is finding out the massive potential of AI, through the new ChatGPT tool, as per a report by Forbes. The chatbot has recently received a Code Interpreter that can run code, work with uploaded files, analyze data, and much more. The tool is part of an offering for all who have subscribed to its $ 20-a-month ChatGPT Plus service.

Professor Ethan Mollick said in a blog post, “Things that took me weeks to master in my Ph.D. were completed in seconds by the AI, and there were generally fewer errors than I would expect from a human analyst. Human supervision is still vital, but I would not do a data project without Code Interpreter at this point”.