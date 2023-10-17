5 things about AI you may have missed today: China’s Ernie AI challenges OpenAI, boAt's AI music video on cricket, more

It was yet another intriguing day in the artificial intelligence space, as major developments over the emerging technology occurred today, October 17. Baidu, the Chinese multinational technology company, unveiled the newest version of the Ernie AI model, called Ernie 4.0, and said that it can rival OpenAI's GPT-4 model. In other news, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a citywide AI action plan that aims to evaluate AI tools and the risks associated with them. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Baidu unveils new Ernie AI 4.0

China multinational technology company Baidu unveiled the latest iteration of its generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, Ernie 4.0. The company said that the new version of the AI model can function on par with OpenAI's GPT-4 model. The new AI model was unveiled at an event in Beijing by CEO Robin Li, who highlighted the model's remarkable memory capabilities. During the presentation, Ernie 4.0 demonstrated its real-time writing by crafting a martial arts novel, as well as its proficiency in generating advertising posters and videos.

However, according to a report by Reuters, the analysts were not impressed by the AI model as they found it lacking any major upgrades compared to its predecessor.

New York City launches AI action plan

New York City Mayor Eric Adams introduced a comprehensive citywide AI action plan outlining a commitment to evaluate AI tools and their associated risks, enhance AI skills among city employees, and support the responsible integration of these technologies to enhance the quality of life for New Yorkers, as per a report by CNN. This initiative, as stated by the mayor's office, aims to create a framework for the city's approach to artificial intelligence.

The 51-page AI action plan delineates a series of steps that New York City will undertake in the upcoming years, aiming to better comprehend and responsibly implement the rapidly advancing technology that has recently captivated the tech sector and the wider business world.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may turn down his invitation to the UK AI Summit

The UK is all set to host its global AI Summit between November 1 and 2. However, according to a report by BBC, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may turn down his invitation, although no final confirmation has been received. There are fears that this could trigger a domino effect and other leaders such as the French President Emmanuel Macron, who is still unconfirmed for the event, can also snub the event.

Despite the rumors, the UK government has said that there are heads of state who have signaled that they would be participating in the event.

DeepTek.ai secures US FDA clearance

DeepTek.ai, an Indian medical imaging AI company, has announced its recent clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Chest X-ray AI solution, known as CXR Analyzer, reports CXOToday. This technology leverages deep learning algorithms to identify anomalies in chest X-rays comprehensively. It automatically detects, categorizes, and highlights suspicious areas, offering invaluable assistance to healthcare professionals in making precise diagnostic evaluations.

boAt creates AI music video for the ICC Cricket World Cup

boAt, the audio and wearables brand, announced the launch of its new Men's Cricket World Cup anthem, titled "India-India." The anthem is a tribute to the spirit of cricket in India, and features vocals by ace singer Vishal Dadlani and lyrics by celebrity writer Prashant Ingole. The music video is completely created using AI imagery.

"We are thrilled to launch our new Men's Cricket World Cup anthem, 'India-India,'" said Aman Gupta, cofounder and CMO of boAt. "Cricket is more than just a sport in India; it is a way of life. This anthem is our tribute to the spirit of cricket and the millions of fans who are passionate about the game. We hope that it will inspire and unite the nation as we cheer on Team India in the World Cup."