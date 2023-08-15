Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google Photos’ AI-powered Memories, AI regulation in China and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google Photos’ AI-powered Memories, AI regulation in China and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 22:36 IST
Today was an important day in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). As per leaks, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will give users the ability to generate AI-powered stickers from simple text prompts. In other news, Google Photos is introducing a new Memories view feature that will allow users to add or remove photos to their memories. The feature will also get the aid of AI in different ways to make the Memories view something different and relatable. If you missed these or other similar AI-related news today, then here is a quick refresher. Let us take a look at today's AI roundup.

WhatsApp tests AI stickers feature

WhatsApp is the latest application to jump on the AI bandwagon. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the app is testing an experimental new feature that will allow users to create new stickers with just a text prompt. This new feature was seen under the Stickers tab. You will see a new ‘Create' button, tapping on which will open the AI stickers window. Here, you simply have to write a text prompt such as “Cat laughing on a skateboard” and the AI will promptly create it for you to use.

It is unclear which generative AI model is powering this new feature but according to the report, it is being offered securely by Meta. It is likely to be the new Llama 2 model. For now, the feature remains in beta testing so it might be a while before it reaches the general public.

Google Photos get a new Memories view feature

Four years ago, Google Photos added a new feature called Memories, that showed daily highlight reels from the user's gallery. These included images from the same day in the past and images that the user has not seen in a while. Now, Google announced that it is expanding the feature and creating a Memories view, a separate tab in Google Photos that will feature be automatically curated and organized with the help of AI.

“You'll find the Memories view — which starts rolling out today in the U.S. and will be available globally in the coming months — in the updated navigation menu at the bottom of the Photos app so it's always easy to get to,” said Google.

China's new AI regulation begins taking effect starting today

A while back, China created provisional guidelines for AI activity and its management. These regulations were scheduled to come into effect starting today, August 15, as per a report by Cointelegraph. The guidelines were called ‘Generative AI measures' and they were formulated after six different government agencies worked on it together. The regulations were published on July 10.

US Democrats working group aims to shape AI policy

Democrats in the US are forming a working group to shape AI policy. The group is working to prevent the usage and creation of deepfakes, that have been posing a threat to the country's national security as well as upcoming 2024 elections, according to a report by CNBC.

Representative Derek Kilmer will head the working group on AI policy which will be a 97-member bloc of House members. “There's real concern about the potential for AI-generated disinformation, real concern about misuse of advanced AI models. And that's the type of thing that requires Congress to get smart and get smart fast,” Kilmer told CNBC.

GoDaddy Studio adds AI-powered instant video capabilities

GoDaddy, an Internet domain registrar, is introducing a new instant video feature to help small businesses in becoming content creators. This feature is being aided by AI which will be available within GoDaddy Studio.

“Branded video marketing is key to standing out online and GoDaddy Studio's AI-powered Instant Video makes it easy for small business owners to create social media and video content quickly, without the need to be tech-savvy. By using the latest technology, entrepreneurs will now be better equipped to maximize social media platforms' algorithms, which favor videos, and increase engagement to grow their business,” said Laka Sriram, Vice President of Product Management for GoDaddy.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets