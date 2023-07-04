Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google to use public info to train AI, tech layoffs, more

AI Roundup: These are some of the most interesting news about artificial intelligence. Google has updated its privacy policy to suggest that it will be training its AI models on publicly available data.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 23:16 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 4. (REUTERS)
After announcing Gemini, a project by DeepMind aiming to surpass artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT yesterday, Google has now updated its privacy policy and is suggesting that it will only be using publicly available data to train its AI models. In other news, there is a growing number of tech layoffs due to the rise of AI which has concerned many researchers who believed tech roles would largely remain safe initially. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Google to use publicly available data to train AI

A report by Gizmodo has revealed that Google has updated its privacy policy and now suggests that it will use any data that is publicly available (can be read by Google) to train its AI models.

“Google uses the information to improve our services and to develop new products, features, and technologies that benefit our users and the public. For example, we use publicly available information to help train Google's AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities,” mentions the new policy.

The most important part of this newly updated privacy policy is that earlier Google said that the data will be used for its “language models”, which have now been replaced with “AI models”. This raises serious concerns about the privacy of individuals who post things online, as now it is not just about who has access to the data but the users do not even control how the data can be used.

It was speculated that this was one of the reasons why both Reddit and Twitter made drastic policy changes to keep AI data harvesting at bay.

AI linked with layoffs in tech sector

A new report by CNN claims that there is a growing number of layoffs occurring in the tech sector, a majority of which are linked to AI. Many employees have been fired and hiring has been frozen as companies figure out which roles can be taken over by AI.

Highlighting such an instance, the report mentioned IBM CEO Arvind Krishna's statements from an interview with Bloomberg where he mentioned that the company was going to stop its hiring to understand where AI's role can be more impactful.

Meesho and IISc will conduct joint research in generative AI

Meesho and the Vision and AI Lab (VAL) of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be collaborating together to conduct research into generative AI, a report by Business Standard said. The two have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of one year.

As per the MoU, Meesho will let its data scientists work with researchers from IISc to focus on “multimodal representation learning and generative AI capabilities”. Meesho believes this collaboration will result in the expansion of the e-retail sector by harnessing the abilities of AI.

UK universities finalize guiding principles on generative AI

The universities in the UK have prepared guiding principles around generative AI. The central focus is to provide education and awareness on such technologies as institutes struggle to adapt teaching and assessment methods to adjust to the rise of AI, a report by The Guardian stated.

Unlike the previous sentiments that AI should be banned from educational institutions, the new guidelines emphasize the need to learn and adapt to this growing technology to tap into its potential while also making the students informed about the risks of plagiarism, biases, and inaccuracies of AI.

AI-generated images of Friends' characters in Indian ethnic wear delight netizens

An Instagram page by the username ai.magine_ has shared a series of photos showcasing characters from the popular sitcom Friends being reimagined in Indian ethnic dresses. The post showcases Chandler and Monica tying the knot at an Indian wedding. It also shows Joey attending the wedding wearing an Indian sherwani.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 23:16 IST
