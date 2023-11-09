Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia to release 3 AI chips for China, Bad Bunny slams AI, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia to release 3 AI chips for China, Bad Bunny slams AI, more

AI Roundup: Nvidia will release three new AI chips for China, as per reports. Bad Bunny has voiced his frustrations at an AI-generated “subpar” viral song on TikTok that mimics his voice.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 22:24 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 9. (REUTERS)
Know what's happening in the AI universe today, November 9. (REUTERS)

The commotion was really loud in the artificial intelligence world today, November 9, as a new technology sparked several controversies. In the first incident, reports have highlighted that Nvidia is soon going to release three AI chips for China. This comes weeks after the US government restricted trade of advanced semiconductors with China, forcing Nvidia to not sell its top-of-the-line A800 and H800 series chipsets to China. In other news, rapper Bad Bunny wrote a post on his WhatsApp Channel asking fans to leave if they choose to listen to the viral song on TikTok that has been generated using AI and mimics his voice. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Nvidia to release 3 AI chips for China

Nvidia is set to release three new AI chips for China in response to recent US restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, as per a Bloomberg report. These chips are based on the design of Nvidia's flagship H100 product, and Chinese firms are expected to receive them soon. The US had previously imposed restrictions on AI accelerators for China out of national security concerns. This move comes after Nvidia faced a stock decline due to the US government's efforts to restrict advanced chip sales to China, affecting its product development and customer supply capabilities.

Bad Bunny slams AI soundalike

Bad Bunny has expressed strong disapproval of a viral TikTok song that uses AI to mimic his voice, a report by Billboard said. In a message on his WhatsApp Channel for fans, the artist conveyed his disapproval and demanded that anyone enjoying the AI-generated song should leave his group, emphasizing that he wants fans to focus on his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana." The specific AI-generated song that upset Bad Bunny is unclear, as multiple such songs are currently circulating on TikTok.

He said on WhatsApp (translated using Google), “there are people who I'm in understanding with and people who I'm not… there are people I connect with and people I don't connect with…. If you happen to enjoy that subpar viral TikTok track, please leave this group immediately. You are not deserving of my friendship”.

DreamWorks co-founder: AI can cut the costs of animated films by 90%

AI will lower the cost of creating blockbuster animated movies drastically, believes DreamWorks cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg. He said in a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Thursday, as per its report, “I don't know of an industry that will be more impacted than any aspect of media, entertainment, and creation. In the good old days, you might need 500 artists and years to make a world-class animated movie. I don't think it will take 10% of that three years from now”.

Katzenberg, known for his career as a production executive at Walt Disney Co.'s movie studio and as a co-founder of DreamWorks alongside filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Hollywood executive David Geffen, predicts that the adoption of AI will hasten the entertainment industry's digital transformation by a factor of 10.

Financial industry resists SEC's proposed AI regulations for client advice

Brokers, hedge funds, and investment advisers strongly oppose the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) efforts to regulate the use of AI in financial advice, as per a report by the Financial Times. The SEC's proposed rules in July aim to compel banks and fund managers to address conflicts of interest related to various technologies when advising clients. Many industry stakeholders have criticized the broad scope of these rules and characterized the SEC's approach as arbitrary and capricious, with comments continuing past the October 10 deadline.

Chelsea Clinton's VC firm invests in AI startup

According to a report by Fox Business, Chelsea Clinton's venture capital firm, Metrodora Ventures, is supporting BioPhy, a health tech startup that uses AI to accelerate drug development and enhance the prediction of clinical trial success. BioPhy is set to launch with $4 million in pre-seed funding, primarily from Metrodora. The company's AI operating system has already demonstrated promising results. BioPhy, led by CEO Dave Lawtshaw II, was founded in 2019, with Lawtshaw having previously worked at Johnson & Johnson, where he played a key role in deploying AI across various stages of drug development, from inception to commercial approval.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 22:24 IST
    Icon