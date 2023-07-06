Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: OpenAI's new 'control' AI team, Elon Musk praises China and more

AI Roundup: These are the latest and most interesting developments in the world of artificial intelligence that happened today. OpenAI announces a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI, and Elon Musk lauds the AI prowess of China.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 21:29 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 6. (Pexels)
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 6. (Pexels)

Developments in the field of artificial intelligence are happening at a rapid pace. OpenAI recently revealed that it was forming a team as a countermeasure against ‘superintelligent' AI that could arrive within a decade. On the other hand, Elon Musk lauded China's progress in artificial intelligence while issuing warnings against its dangers. Read more about this and other interesting developments that happened today in the world of artificial intelligence.

1. OpenAI to form team to control “superintelligent” AI systems

The growing concerns around AI have been giving even the founder of ChatGPT sleepless nights. OpenAI announced that it is forming a team led by its chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and one of the company's co-founders to control “superintelligent” AI systems. In a blog post, OpenAI said that they predict AI intelligence to supersede humans within this decade, and to keep a check and steer this growing technology away from danger.

2. Elon Musk lauds China's AI development, issues warnings about AI

Speaking at a Chinese government-backed conference in Shanghai, Tesla CEO Elon Musk lauded China's progress in AI and promised to share the advancements made by Tesla and its self-driving technology. As per a Bloomberg report, Musk also claimed that China could become a global player in AI. Meanwhile, he also reiterated that regulation of AI is required while affirming his vision of a robot-filled AI future.

3. Mastercard's AI tool to prevent Authorized Push Payment scams

Some of the UK's biggest banks have been offered a new AI tool called Consumer Fraud Risk developed by Mastercard that can help detect Authorized Push Payment scams. This move is being done to help banks detect if their customers might accidentally make transactions to scammers, according to a Bloomberg report. At present, this system is being used by 9 banks in the UK such as Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group, and the Natwest Group.

4. AI ranks in top 1% in a test of original creative thinking

Research conducted by the University of Montana and its partners has revealed that AI can match the top 1% of the world's creative thinkers. According to a report by Science Daily, Dr. Erik Guzik, an assistant clinical professor in UM's College of Business used the Torrance Tests of Creative Thinking and submitted eight answers produced by ChatGPT along with responses from a control group of 24 UM students. Guzik said, “For ChatGPT and GPT-4, we showed for the first time that it performs in the top 1% for originality. That was new."

5. South Korea aims to be top AI hub

With the global AI race heating up, South Korea is betting on its memory-chip manufacturing dominance as well as the existence of a developed AI ecosystem. That's according to Jong-ho Lee, South Korea's minister for science and information and communications technology. In a conversation with CNBC, Lee said, “South Korea seeks to emerge as a prominent player in rapidly growing and promising areas such as AI semiconductors.”

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 21:29 IST
