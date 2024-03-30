5 things about AI you may have missed today: US restricted AI chip exports to China, US Congress bans Microsoft's Copilot and more

U.S enhances restrictions on AI chip exports to China; US Congress enforces ban on Microsoft's AI Copilot for staff usage; CPI(M) introduces AI anchor 'Samata' for upcoming Lok Sabha elections; NYC to pilot AI gun scanners in the subway; All this, and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. U.S enhances restrictions on AI chip exports to China

The Biden administration tightens export rules on AI chips to China, aiming to hinder Beijing's access to advanced technology for national security reasons. The updated regulations, spanning 166 pages, now extend restrictions to laptops containing such chips. The Commerce Department plans ongoing revisions to strengthen measures against technology shipments to China, according to a report by Reuters.

Also read: OpenAI unveils ‘Voice Engine': Mimics human speech with just 15 second audio samples

2. U.S Congress enforces ban on Microsoft's AI Copilot for staff usage

Axios reports the U.S. House of Representatives instates a prohibition on congressional staff utilising Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant, citing cybersecurity risks. Microsoft intends to develop AI tools that meet federal security standards. Congressional officials are scrutinising AI adoption in federal agencies to ensure privacy protection and fairness. Legislators have proposed banning AI-generated content in political ads, Reuters reported.

Also read: Apple sues ex-employee for leaking secret projects to journalists for over 5 years: All details

3. CPI(M) introduces AI anchor 'Samata' for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(M) unveils an AI anchor named 'Samata'. While the party embraces technology for campaigning, BJP and TMC criticize CPI(M)'s historical stance against mechanisation in West Bengal. CPI(M) clarifies they support technology but advocate for its equitable societal distribution, referencing Marx's perspective on automation, according to The Indian Express report.

4. NYC to pilot AI gun scanners in the subway

New York City plans to deploy AI-equipped gun scanners in subway stations to enhance safety. Mayor Eric Adams emphasises subway security, intending to introduce scanners after a 90-day waiting period. The initiative includes increased mental health outreach. The chosen scanners, like those from Evolv, utilise advanced sensors and AI to detect concealed weapons, according to a report by The Guardian.

Also read: iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more

5. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis Knighted for AI Contributions

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google's AI arm DeepMind, receives a knighthood in the UK for his contributions to artificial intelligence. Ian Hogarth and Matt Clifford were also honoured for their AI work. Hassabis, a prodigy in various fields, co-founded DeepMind in 2010, leading groundbreaking AI developments, including defeating a Go world champion, Techcrunch reported.