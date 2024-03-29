 iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more | Mobile News

iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, promising a host of upgrades for iPhone users. From features to the launch date, here’s what we know about iOS 18 so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 15:39 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
iPhone 14
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
iPhone 14
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
icon View all Images
iOS 18 for iPhone is likely to be revealed at WWDC 2024. Check details. (Bloomberg)

Apple is expected to have several announcements in store this year, with a main focus on artificial intelligence (AI). With the confirmation of the WWDC event on June 10, the company teased its upcoming AI features. With Google and Samsung upping their AI game, Apple is yet to introduce the technology to its iPhones and other devices. Now, with the iOS 18 update, the may reveal all it is working on, especially when it comes to AI and related features. From features to the launch date, here's what we know about iOS 18 so far.

iOS 18 expected features

The iOS 18 update could be one of the biggest in iPhone's history, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It could be the case particularly due to the rumoured inclusion of AI features. With AI coming to next-generation iPhones, it is expected to support a smarter version of Siri with generative AI features. Additionally, we may also see gen AI in other apps such as Spotlight, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Numbers, Keynote and others. To make this possible Apple was reported to be in constant talks with tech giants such as OpenAI, Google, and China's Baidu. However, some of the generative AI features are expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro model which a new generation of chipsets will likely power. 

Also read: WWDC 2024 expected announcements

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from AI features, iOS 18 may include customizable home screen features just like we normally do on Android smartphones. A new rumor has also surfaced about iOS 18 supporting RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages App to improve users' default messaging experience. 

Also read: iOS 18 may bring more customization options

iOS 18 launch date

According to previous Apple trends and reports, Apple will officially announce the iOS 18 update at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024. However, the update will start to roll out after the launch of the iPhone 16 model. Therefore, we will have to wait until September or October to experience the new iOS 18 features. In terms of eligibility, iOS 18 is most likely to support the current-gen iPhones. However, which previous iterations will it support? We will have to wait till the official confirmation from Apple.

Also read: iOS 18 update may bring more accessibility features to iPhone

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 15:39 IST
Home Mobile News iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content
GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets