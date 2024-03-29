iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more

Apple is expected to have several announcements in store this year, with a main focus on artificial intelligence (AI). With the confirmation of the WWDC event on June 10, the company teased its upcoming AI features. With Google and Samsung upping their AI game, Apple is yet to introduce the technology to its iPhones and other devices. Now, with the iOS 18 update, the may reveal all it is working on, especially when it comes to AI and related features. From features to the launch date, here's what we know about iOS 18 so far.

iOS 18 expected features

The iOS 18 update could be one of the biggest in iPhone's history, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It could be the case particularly due to the rumoured inclusion of AI features. With AI coming to next-generation iPhones, it is expected to support a smarter version of Siri with generative AI features. Additionally, we may also see gen AI in other apps such as Spotlight, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Numbers, Keynote and others. To make this possible Apple was reported to be in constant talks with tech giants such as OpenAI, Google, and China's Baidu. However, some of the generative AI features are expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro model which a new generation of chipsets will likely power.

Apart from AI features, iOS 18 may include customizable home screen features just like we normally do on Android smartphones. A new rumor has also surfaced about iOS 18 supporting RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages App to improve users' default messaging experience.

iOS 18 launch date

According to previous Apple trends and reports, Apple will officially announce the iOS 18 update at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024. However, the update will start to roll out after the launch of the iPhone 16 model. Therefore, we will have to wait until September or October to experience the new iOS 18 features. In terms of eligibility, iOS 18 is most likely to support the current-gen iPhones. However, which previous iterations will it support? We will have to wait till the official confirmation from Apple.

