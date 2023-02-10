78% Indians fail to differentiate between love letter written by ChatGPT, human: Survey

Most Indians have been unable to differentiate between a love letter written by conversational artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT and that penned by a human, a global survey by McAfee said on Thursday.

The survey also said 62 percent of Indian adults are planning to use AI to help write their love letters this Valentine's Day -- the highest out of all the countries surveyed, with 73 percent also using AI to boost their dating profiles.

"With ChatGPT starting to infiltrate every aspect of our daily lives, 78 per cent of Indian people surveyed were unable to tell the difference between a love letter written by AI tool, ChatGPT, and one written by a human being," McAfee's Modern Love research report said.

The company claims to have surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries to discover how AI and the internet are changing love and relationships.

McAfee Chief Technology Officer Steve Grobman said with the rise in popularity of artificial intelligence, particularly tools such as ChatGPT that anybody with a web browser can access, the chances of receiving machine-generated information are on the rise.

"While some AI use cases may be innocent enough, we know cybercriminals also use AI to scale malicious activity. With Valentine's Day around the corner, it's important to stay vigilant and use security solutions that can help safeguard your privacy and identity and protect you from clicking on malicious links a scammer might send," Grobman said.

He added it is easy to drop guard when chatting with a potential partner but it is important to be on alert on getting suspicious requests for money or personal information.

According to the survey, 76 percent of Indians admit to being catfished -- which is when somebody pretends to be someone they're not online -- or knowing somebody who has.

"Additionally, 89 per cent of Indian respondents have engaged in direct conversations with strangers on social media across platforms, compared to 66 per cent globally. The most common platforms a stranger is likely to use to reach Indian adults are Instagram (64 per cent), WhatsApp (59 per cent) and Facebook (51 per cent)," the report said.