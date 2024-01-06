Aditya-L1 mission a huge success! ISRO spacecraft to watch Sun reaches parking spot

Icon
  • Aditya-L1 mission is ISRO's project to watch the Sun and study its impact on space weather and much more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 06 2024, 22:59 IST
Aditya-L1 mission reaches critical D-day stage! ISRO to carry out scary manoeuvre on January 6
Aditya-L1 mission
1/6 On January 6, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to execute a pivotal manoeuvre to bind the Aditya-L1 mission’s spacecraft into orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1). This crucial operation follows the spacecraft's launch on September 2, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (ISRO)
2/6 Preparations and Trajectory:  In the weeks following its launch, ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru conducted four earth-bound manoeuvres. Subsequently, on September 19, Aditya-L1 initiated the Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre, embarking on a 110-day trajectory toward the L1 point, positioned approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. (ISRO)
3/6 Significance of L1 Orbit: ISRO underscores the advantages of placing the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a halo orbit around the L1 point, situated about 1 percent of the Earth-Sun distance. This unique vantage point allows continuous observation of the Sun without any occultation or eclipse, providing unprecedented opportunities to monitor solar activities. (ISRO)
4/6 Crucial Manoeuvre on January 6: Scheduled for around 4 pm on January 6, ISRO Scientists and Engineers from the Mission Operations Complex of ISTRAC will conduct a decisive manoeuvre. The spacecraft's propulsion system, including the 440 Newton Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engine and various thrusters, will be utilised to bind Aditya-L1 to its orbit around L1. (ISRO Facebook)
5/6 Aditya-L1 Payloads and Objectives: Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft carries seven payloads designed to observe the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers (corona). Four payloads will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 point. These instruments aim to provide crucial information on various solar phenomena. (ISRO)
6/6 Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft is expected to operate for five years, during which its payloads will contribute essential data on coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, space weather dynamics, and more. Notably, Aditya-L1 joins four operational spacecraft at L1, including WIND, Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVER). (ISRO)
Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, has reached its destination and been injected into its final orbit, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (MyGovIndia X)

After the Chandrayaan-3 mission success (landing a craft on moon's south pole last year), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has done the nation proud again by ensuring a resounding triumph in yet another on of its endeavours - the Aditya-L1 mission! ISRO just revealed that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has reached Lagrange 1 (L1) point, which was its designated parking space. In effect, Aditya-L1 mission has reached its destination quite successfully and without a glitch.

Aditya-L1 mission objective

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is on a solar observation mission. Aditya-L1, which took off in September 2023 to dig deep into the sun's working, reached a point 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) from Earth, according to ISRO on Saturday after it gave it some last minute instructions to effect some manoeuvres. The location is a fraction of the 150 million kilometer distance between Earth and the sun.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole in 2023 and it came just after Russia's attempt at a lunar touch down in the same area ended in failure following an engine malfunction.

The Indian Space Research Organisation is working on other projects including a human spaceflight program that aims to launch astronauts into orbit for the first time possibly by 2025. It is called the Gaganyaan mission.

“It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions,” PM Modi said of Aditya-L1 on social media platform X. “I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.”

