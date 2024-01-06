Aditya-L1 mission a huge success! ISRO spacecraft to watch Sun reaches parking spot

After the Chandrayaan-3 mission success (landing a craft on moon's south pole last year), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has done the nation proud again by ensuring a resounding triumph in yet another on of its endeavours - the Aditya-L1 mission! ISRO just revealed that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has reached Lagrange 1 (L1) point, which was its designated parking space. In effect, Aditya-L1 mission has reached its destination quite successfully and without a glitch.

Aditya-L1 mission objective

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is on a solar observation mission. Aditya-L1, which took off in September 2023 to dig deep into the sun's working, reached a point 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) from Earth, according to ISRO on Saturday after it gave it some last minute instructions to effect some manoeuvres. The location is a fraction of the 150 million kilometer distance between Earth and the sun.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole in 2023 and it came just after Russia's attempt at a lunar touch down in the same area ended in failure following an engine malfunction.

The Indian Space Research Organisation is working on other projects including a human spaceflight program that aims to launch astronauts into orbit for the first time possibly by 2025. It is called the Gaganyaan mission.

“It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions,” PM Modi said of Aditya-L1 on social media platform X. “I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.”

