Adobe After Effects alternative, Procreate Dreams, a 2D animation app for iPad LAUNCHED

Adobe After Effects alternative, Procreate Dreams, a 2D animation app for iPad LAUNCHED

Procreate has launched Procreate Dreams, a new app that allows users to create 2D animations and express their stories. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 11:24 IST
Procreate Dreams
Procreate Dreams is available on the App Store for the iPad. It is an alternative to Adobe After Effects. Check details. (Apple App Store)
Procreate is one of the most popular apps on the Apple ecosystem. An alternative to Adobe Illustrator, the app is used to create digital art pieces using a wide variety of brushes, colours, layers, and more. To further give users the power to create their own artwork, Procreate has finally launched Procreate Dreams, its latest app that allows users to create 2D animations, and express their stories. Know all about this new app coming to the iPad.

What is Procreate Dreams?

Procreate Dreams is an all-new animation app packed with powerful tools that anyone can use. Using the app, users can create engaging hand-drawn 2D animations, and motion graphics. The artwork can be enhanced by adding powerful animated effects, audio, and video. Procreate says, “For the first time you can draw, animate, edit, and composite in a powerful animation studio you can take everywhere with you.”

Creating artworks

Procreate Dreams is equipped with hundreds of brushes that help create masterpieces. The app can be navigated using touch gestures, which can also be used to smudge areas. You can also create your custom brush sets to organize your painting, sketching, and drawing brushes. Existing Procreate users can import their purchased brushes in Procreate Dreams as well. It features a plethora of colour panels such as Disc, Classic, Harmony, Value, and Palette.

Animations

The app also makes animating easier by allowing users to easily add keyframes for Motion and Live Filters. With its set of tools, you can keyframe and animate Opacity, Gaussian Blur, Sharpen, Noise, and HSB. Natural movement and perspective can be tweaked using Animated Warp & Distort, Move, Scale, and Rotate options.

You can also create flipbooks using Procreate Dreams. It also features onion skin frames with full customization of colour, amount, and opacity. You can import Animation Assist from Procreate to add audio, extra tracks, and more. To enhance your animations, Procreate Dreams enables you to craft your typography with type design, styling, and attributes.

Procreate says that the Dreams app is powered by a next-generation painting and compositing engine and offers real-time rendering. It allows you to layer high-quality video formats, including ProRes.

Procreate Dreams: How much does it cost?

Procreate Dreams costs $19.99 in the US and Rs. 1999 in India. Do note that the app is only available on the App Store for the iPad and requires iPadOS 16.3 or later.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 11:23 IST
