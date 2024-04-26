 AI roundup [April 26]: Google unveils AI labelling tool, Microsoft and Alphabet AI earning surpassed expectations, more | Tech News
AI roundup: From Microsoft and Alphabet AI earnings to Google announcing tools to combat misinformation, know what happened in the world of AI today.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 26 2024, 16:22 IST
Check out the AI news of today in our daily roundup. (Pexels)

AI roundup, April 26: With growing concerns about fake images and videos created by AI going viral, Google has announced a content labelling tool in YouTube's Creator Studio. This tool will label which video is AI-generated. In other news, Microsoft and Alphabet's quarterly earnings in AI have exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Check out more such AI news from today.

  1. Google announced an AI labelling tool for YouTube

Now YouTube content creators will have to tell the new AI labelling tool if their video is real or AI-generated. With this tool, all YouTube's Creator Studio users will have to disclose their video originality. Google said that the tool will encourage transparency and trust in the platform. Therefore, the AI labelling tool will help reduce misinformation, according to an ABS-CBN report.

2. Microsoft and Alphabet AI earnings showcase massive profits

With a huge amount of AI investment made by Microsoft and Alphabet, the companies showcased huge profits earned from AI technology. Microsoft reported $21.9 billion quarterly profits Alphabet reported reported $23.7 billion profit. The major part of profits were seen from generative AI services and Microsoft's AI assistant for Azure, according to a Business Insider report.

3. Beijing authorities to support companies in buying AI chips

Beijing announces subsidies for companies who are planning to buy domestically produced artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The initiative came from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology. However, the sizes of subsidies were not disclosed. The official document said, “Companies that purchase domestically controlled GPU chips for intelligent computing services will receive support based on a certain percentage of their investment,” according to a Reuters report.

4. GTPL Hathway Limited introduces AI-powered WhatsApp bot, GIVA

GTPL Hathway Limited an MSO that provides Digital Cable TV services announced the WhatsApp bot, GIVA which is powered by AI. The chatbot is capable of automating customer support services such as self-service, after-sales service, and more. The chatbot is powered by Yellow.ai, a Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP). Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited said, “By leveraging and implementing advanced technologies, we aim to enhance customer interactions, streamline processes, and set new standards in the industry," according to a press release.

5. Physics Wallah uses AI to personalise learning experiences

An edtech company named Physics Wallah announced AI tools for encouraging skill development among learners. The AI tools aim to improve experiences by providing personalised learning with skills assessments, career guidance, and opportunities in social entrepreneurship. Ashish Sharma, the chief business officer at Physics Wallah Skills said, “This platform ensures a structured learning journey for participants through content provision, assessments, and progress monitoring,” according to a TOI report.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 16:22 IST
