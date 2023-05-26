Home Tech News AI interviews for candidates: This tool creates custom mock interviews with real-time feedback from ChatGPT

AI interviews for candidates: This tool creates custom mock interviews with real-time feedback from ChatGPT

If you are looking for a job but feel unsure about the interviews, you can prepare yourself with the help of AI. Check out this ChatGPT-powered platform which helps you improve your answers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 13:39 IST
AI interview
Interviewsby.ai is a cool AI platform that can help individuals in preparing for job interviews and receive feedback on it. (Pexels)
AI interview
Interviewsby.ai is a cool AI platform that can help individuals in preparing for job interviews and receive feedback on it. (Pexels)

Probably, one of the most stressful parts of anyone's professional life is appearing for a job interview. Those 15-30 minutes can determine your next job and potentially the quality of your life. So, it is no wonder that everyone focuses on acing this part of the job hunt. People's anxiety around job interviews is so much that there are dedicated institutions and personal coaches who focus solely on improving the answers to potential questions. But what if we told you that there is a way for you to get feedback for your interview answers and advice to make it better without shelling out even a buck? Meet interviewsby.ai, an AI-powered platform that can do all this and more. Let us take a look.

Prepare for interviews with this AI platform

The platform is a free-to-use website that uses AI at its foundation to help people in preparing for interviews, test out their answers and get feedback on how to make them better. Starting out is pretty easy. Once you reach the website, simply fill out the position for which you have applied. You can also provide additional information such as your role, responsibilities, skills, and more to help the AI create better questions for you. You have a total of 5000 words to fill out this section.

Once done, you can click the ‘Generate interview questions'. Now, the platform will do its AI magic to come up with a set of questions that are likely to be asked for the interview. This part is powered by ChatGPT, which does both question generation as well as analysing your answers.

But it does more than that. In a real interview, you will be speaking your answers directly instead of typing. That's why the platform accepts answers only verbally. There is a microphone button at the center that you can hit to turn it on and begin speaking your answer. But beware, you only have one minute to give the answer.

Once you have answered a question, it will analyse it and give you feedback. It will find out in what areas you could have focused more and if you spoke too much about a point that did not require so much attention. It will also provide an AI-generated sample answer for you to improve your answer.

In the end, it also generates a summary for all your answers so you can come back to it later and find all the tips in a systematic format.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 May, 13:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA V cheat codes for PC, Playstation and Xbox
GTA V Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Garena Free Fire
Top 5 BGMI alternatives that you can play right now from Free Fire Max, COD Mobile to Farlight 84

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets