AI to reduce aircraft emissions? Look what Google and American Airlines are doing

Google and American Airlines are collaborating to employ AI technology to minimise contrail emissions and ensure these flights become as eco-friendly as possible.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 14:52 IST
Google and American Airlines will deploy AI-powered technology with the aim to reduce aircraft emissions and contrails. (Pixabay)
Google and American Airlines will deploy AI-powered technology with the aim to reduce aircraft emissions and contrails. (Pixabay)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a promising avenue for a huge number of human activities - from plain and simple writing to top-notch medical intervention. Now, it is being deployed to curb aircraft emissions! The initiative has been announced by Google and it is collaborating with American Airlines for the purpose. The joint initiative aims to pioneer a novel technology capable of aiding pilots in minimising contrail emissions, those distinctive white streaks trailing across the sky left by aircraft that consist of water vapour and ice particles.

Climate Impact of Contrails

These contrails, once a mere curiosity, have now come under scrutiny due to their contribution to climate change. In some analyses, the impact of contrails on global warming is believed to surpass the emissions generated by aircraft engines themselves. This revelation has prompted the aviation industry to seek solutions that could alleviate this environmental concern.

AI-Powered Guidance for Greener Skies

To combat this issue, Google's expert team has harnessed the power of AI to create a sophisticated system that furnishes pilots with real-time guidance. By meticulously evaluating factors such as altitude, temperature, humidity, and wind patterns, this technology proposes optimal flight paths that inherently reduce the formation of contrails, according to a CNN business report.

The potential outcome of employing AI to devise more streamlined flight trajectories that minimise contrail creation is a significant reduction in the ecological footprint of aviation. This innovative endeavour not only holds the promise of combating climate change but also of mitigating the detrimental effects of contrails on overall air quality.

Tech and Aviation Join Forces

The collaboration between tech giant Google and American Airlines stands as a testament to the aviation industry eyeing cutting-edge technologies for solutions and adopting sustainable practices. This symbiotic partnership is emblematic of a broader commitment to revolutionise aviation operations through AI, paving the way for environmentally-conscious and operationally efficient flights.

While specific technical intricacies remain undisclosed, the integration of AI into aviation evidently bears the potential to address concerns pertaining to contrail emissions. The continual exploration and development of this nascent field could usher in pivotal advancements towards minimising the environmental impact associated with air travel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 14:52 IST
