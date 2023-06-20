Home Tech News Aliens will first contact our AI, says expert

Aliens will first contact our AI, says expert

Expert suggests that aliens may opt to send drones to Earth simply because that makes better sense.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 00:16 IST
Aliens are most likely to contact our AI first
Aliens are most likely to contact our AI first (Pixabay)
Aliens are most likely to contact our AI first
Aliens are most likely to contact our AI first (Pixabay)

According to Avi Loeb, a renowned scientist from Harvard University, the first contact with extraterrestrials (ET) is likely to occur through artificial intelligence rather than direct interaction with humans. Loeb suggests that aliens may opt to send drones or unmanned vehicles to Earth instead of crewed spaceships, as interstellar travel is a time-consuming process and takes tens of thousands of years, if not more, Daily Star reports.

However, artificial intelligence (AI) is lifeless and can stay dormant for as long as required to endure the lengthy journey. In the event of a visit by Aliens, our own AI systems could be employed to decipher and communicate with their AI counterparts. Loeb speculates that there could be an affinity between aliens and AI, potentially leading to a preference for these electronic devices over biological beings like ourselves.

Loeb estimates that there might be an astounding number of UFOs, approximately four quintillion, navigating the solar system. Nonetheless, he believes that rather than personally visiting, aliens are more inclined to dispatch AI technology.

Seth Shostak, the chief astronomer at the SETI Institute (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), shares a similar perspective. He predicts that contact with extraterrestrial intelligence will occur by the year 2035, attributing this possibility to advancements in sky-scanning technology.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 00:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets