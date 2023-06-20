Aliens will first contact our AI, says expert

According to Avi Loeb, a renowned scientist from Harvard University, the first contact with extraterrestrials (ET) is likely to occur through artificial intelligence rather than direct interaction with humans. Loeb suggests that aliens may opt to send drones or unmanned vehicles to Earth instead of crewed spaceships, as interstellar travel is a time-consuming process and takes tens of thousands of years, if not more, Daily Star reports.

However, artificial intelligence (AI) is lifeless and can stay dormant for as long as required to endure the lengthy journey. In the event of a visit by Aliens, our own AI systems could be employed to decipher and communicate with their AI counterparts. Loeb speculates that there could be an affinity between aliens and AI, potentially leading to a preference for these electronic devices over biological beings like ourselves.

Loeb estimates that there might be an astounding number of UFOs, approximately four quintillion, navigating the solar system. Nonetheless, he believes that rather than personally visiting, aliens are more inclined to dispatch AI technology.

Seth Shostak, the chief astronomer at the SETI Institute (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), shares a similar perspective. He predicts that contact with extraterrestrial intelligence will occur by the year 2035, attributing this possibility to advancements in sky-scanning technology.