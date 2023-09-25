Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 coming soon; Get ready for big discounts

Get ready for a shopping extravaganza as the much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is slated to kick off on October 10, as revealed by sources. This annual shopping fiesta promises a treasure trove of deals and discounts, and it's scheduled to coincide with rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, a familiar October ritual for these e-commerce titans. As always, Amazon Prime members can look forward to enjoying early access to the sale offers.

The Countdown Begins

According to leaks from two tipsters shared on X, @stufflistings and @yabhishekd , the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will officially commence on October 10. Notably, both leaked screenshots also confirm a partnership between Amazon and SBI Bank, promising substantial discounts for shoppers during the upcoming event. Interestingly, while Amazon's website recently unveiled a landing page for the sale, it still states that the sale is "coming soon."

SBI Bank Discounts

Insider images indicate that SBI bank customers can snag an instant discount of up to 10 percent when using SBI debit and credit cards for select products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. It's important to keep in mind that the discounts on offer will vary depending on the product, so savvy shoppers should do their homework before making a purchase.

What's more, the leaked images, courtesy of Sharma, give us a sneak peek into some of the exciting deals lined up for Amazon's next sales extravaganza. Expect discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones and mobile accessories. For those looking to trade in their old smartphones, Amazon is offering exchange discounts of up to a staggering Rs. 60,000.

The teaser images also hint at tantalizing deals on popular gadgets. The OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and Redmi 12 5G are all expected to be available at heavily discounted prices during the event. But the surprises don't end there; Amazon is poised to unleash discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide array of products, including smartwatches, laptops, headphones, and more. This information is corroborated by the leaked images shared by our trusted tipster.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a shopping spree filled with fantastic deals and unbeatable discounts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!