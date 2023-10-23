Amazon sale 2023: Grab huge discounts on electronic goods during Dussehra

Amazon Sale 2023: Celebrate this Dussehra with the Amazon Festival Sale, a golden opportunity to surprise your loved ones with the finest electronic products. From cutting-edge smartphones to sleek laptops, and from smart home gadgets to high-quality headphones, Amazon offers an array of top-notch tech gifts. Embrace the spirit of the festival by sharing the joy of innovation and convenience. Don't miss this chance to make Dussehra special for your dear ones with the best electronic presents from Amazon. Check out these 5 gift ideas listed below:

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

This premium smartwatch is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs.25299, which is 15 percent off its original price of Rs.29900 during the Amazon sale. This smartwatch boasts a range of features, including fitness and sleep tracking, crash detection, a heart rate monitor, and a stunning Retina display. It's also water-resistant, making it suitable for various activities. Additionally, if you use an HDFC Credit Card EMI transaction for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000, you can enjoy extra flat Rs.1500 discount, making this deal even more enticing.

Sennheiser HD 450SE (ANC) Bluetooth headphones

These Bluetooth headphones are on sale at Rs.7989, marked down from their M.R.P. of Rs.14990, a substantial 47 percent discount. These headphones, designed in Germany, come with active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and built-in Alexa. Moreover, there's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 when you use an HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Acer Aspire 5

This laptop features an Intel Core i5 12th gen processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU. With a 37 percent discount, it's available for Rs.51990 during the Amazon sale, down from its original price of Rs.82999. Plus, you can get an additional Rs.1000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions of 9 months or more EMI, provided your minimum purchase value is Rs.49999.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds

These earbuds with active noise cancellation are available at just Rs.3998, a whopping 50 percent discount from the original price of Rs.7999. These earbuds offer a substantial 40 hours of playtime, adjustable EQ through an app, and excellent call quality with four built-in microphones. You can also get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 when using an HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker is on sale for Rs.8696, a 20 percent discount from its M.R.P. of Rs.10900 during the Amazon sale. This small, portable, waterproof speaker comes with a built-in microphone and is perfect for outdoor activities. Additionally, there's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

