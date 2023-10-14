Icon
Amazon Sale 2023: Save big on DSLR cameras - Choose from Canon, Sony, and more

Amazon Sale 2023: Save big on DSLR cameras - Choose from Canon, Sony, and more

Amazon 2023 Sale: Snap up DSLR camera deals - Canon, Sony, and more, all at big discounts.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Oct 14 2023, 13:09 IST
Capture the movement with top DSLR cameras from Canon, Sony, and more at incredible prices. (Pexels)

Are you a photography enthusiast? Do you love taking pictures? If so, you're in luck! DSLR and mirrorless cameras are here to make your photography experience amazing. These cameras offer cool features like changing lenses, excellent image stabilization, quick focusing, and versatile ISO settings. If you want to find the perfect camera during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, keep reading. We've rounded up the best camera deals for you. And guess what? You can score a 10% instant discount if you use an SBI Credit Card or SBI Debit Card for your purchases during the Amazon Sale 2023.

1. Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera

Are you a beginner in photography? Don't worry; the Canon EOS 200D II has your back. It's equipped with a 24.1MP sensor and dual-pixel CMOS AF, along with Eye Detection AF support and a whopping 3,975 AF points. What's cool is the Creative Assist feature, which helps newbies take stunning shots by choosing effects they like. You can see all the creative magic on the touch-enabled LCD, where you can adjust background blur, brightness, and vividness. Plus, it can capture 4K videos. Originally priced at Rs. 68,995, you can now get it for only Rs. 58,690, a massive 15% discount that is available during the Amazon Sale 2023.

B07RJWB548-1

2. Sony Zv-1F Vlog Camera for Content Creators and Vloggers

If you're into vlogging and creating content, you'll love the Sony Zv-1F. It rocks a 20.1MP resolution and a super-wide 20mm lens. With a maximum aperture of f2.0, an LCD for previewing your shots, and features like face priority AE and Eye AF, it's perfect for clear and focused vlogging. This camera has 425 contrast-detection AF frame points and a built-in 3-capsule mic for top-notch audio recording. It also supports bokeh shots and has Active Mode for stable footage while walking. A built-in windscreen ensures crystal-clear audio. Originally priced at Rs. 50,690, it's now up for grabs at just Rs. 41,989, a whopping 17% discount.

B0BZJ9D5W3-2

3. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera

The Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera packs a 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor and an EXPEED 6 image processor, delivering impressive shots even in low light. You can record 4K videos at 30 fps and HD videos at up to 120 fps. With 11 fps shooting, AE/AF, and a 3.2-inch LCD screen that tilts 180 degrees, you can capture stunning scenes. It offers 20 Creative Picture controls and 10 special effects for your dream shots. Don't forget the 4K capture, time-lapse, and 1080p slow-motion features. Originally priced at Rs. 1,05,995, it's available during the Amazon Sale 2023 for just Rs. 87,988, a massive 17% discount.

B084MH4VBS-3

4. Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3K Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera

Sony's mirrorless camera is a powerhouse with 4K HDR high resolution, wide dynamic range, and a vast color gamut for lifelike pictures and videos. It has an ISO range from 100 to 51200 for great shots in any lighting. You'll also get cool extras like the AC Adaptor AC-UUE12, Accessory Shoe Cap, Body Cap, Eyepiece Cup, Micro USB Cable, Rechargeable Battery NP-FZ100, and Shoulder Strap. Originally priced at Rs. 1,82,490, you can now snag it during the Amazon Sale for just Rs. 1,41,488, a massive 22% discount.

B07DPSQRFF-4

5. Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera

Canon's DSLR camera is a gem with an APS-C size CMOS sensor and a smart imaging processor for sharp, high-quality images. You can control it remotely and wirelessly transfer pictures while shooting. Originally priced at Rs. 47,995, you can now have it for just Rs. 40,490, a nice 16% discount during the Amazon Sale.

B07BS4TJ43-5

In short, whether you are a newbie, vlogger, or photography pro, these deals have something for everyone. So, go ahead, seize the opportunity to level up your photography game! Don't forget to use your SBI Credit Card or SBI Debit Card to get that extra 10% discount.

 

14 Oct, 13:09 IST
