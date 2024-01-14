Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 50 per cent discount on water purifiers from KENT, Aquaguard, Livpure and more

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here, offering amazing deals on a variety of products. Don't miss out on fantastic discounts on offer stretching across a huge number of segments including electronics, home appliances, smart gadgets, and more. Amazon sale 2024 is live now, but it won't stay here forever, and therefore, you should seize the opportunity to upgrade your home with top-notch products. Here we take a look at water purifiers from trusted brands like KENT, Aquaguard, Livpure, and others.

Act fast to make the most of additional perks like a 10 percent discount with SBI debit and credit cards, free first-order delivery, and same-day delivery. Your chance to improve your living space is now live, and these high-quality water purifiers promise clean and hygienic drinking water for you and your family.

Water purification is a vital invention for our well-being. Although water seems common, its importance is immeasurable. Every living creature needs water to survive and carry out essential biological processes. However, relying solely on tap water might not guarantee good health, as we often don't know how it's treated or whether it is clean at all. Many impurities and organisms are present there that can cause a number of serious ailments.

The featured water purifiers boast powerful filtration systems with multiple layers, effectively removing impurities, bacteria, germs, and viruses. Their capacities vary to suit different user needs. These devices utilise advanced methods like reverse osmosis, UV sterilisation, and gravity-based filtration to ensure water is entirely free from contaminants.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers a fantastic opportunity to grab top RO water purifiers at up to 50 percent off. Bid farewell to worries about hazardous or infectious diseases and secure clean water for cooking, drinking, and more. Don't miss out on this chance to prioritise your health and well-being.

Explore these top 10 Amazon sale 2024 picks on the best water purifiers that will make your water microbiologically safe.

1. KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier

The first product that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier, a pioneering system employing advanced gravity filtration technology. This standout purifier boasts a 5-litre capacity for both clean and raw water, accompanied by a two-stage filtration system, promising swift and comprehensive water treatment.

At the heart of its purification process is a hollow fibre ultrafiltration membrane, incorporating nano-silver carbon for water disinfection. The membrane, with its 0.1-micron hollow fibre hydrophilic structure, effectively eliminates microbial contaminants. Remarkably, this membrane has a prolonged lifespan, estimated to filter up to 4000 litres of water.

The transparent tank, constructed from unbreakable ABS food-grade plastic, offers visibility into the water purification process. Notably, the purification is chemical-free, eschewing chlorine, bromine, or iodine. This commitment to chemical-free purification ensures a more palatable and enjoyable water supply. Embrace the innovation and reliability of the KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier for a healthier hydration experience.

Specifications Capacity 5-litre Weight 1 kg 540 g Power Source Corded Electric Filtration Technology Gravity, UF Membrane

2. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

The next on the list that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier. It stands out as an exceptional product from one of the leading water purifier brands, Aquaguard. Renowned for consistently delivering successful products, Aquaguard maintains its reputation with the Sure Delight, ensuring reliability and satisfaction. This water purifier employs a combination of advanced technologies, including RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultra Violet), and UF (Ultrafiltration).

The integration of these technologies effectively filters out stubborn contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic, ensuring the purity of your drinking water. The UV e-boiling technology further guarantees safety by subjecting the water to a 20-minute boiling process, eliminating harmful microorganisms.

Versatility is another strength of the Sure Delight, as it adeptly handles water from various sources such as tankers, municipal water supply, or borewells. With a remarkable capacity to purify water with up to 2000 TDS, this purifier provides a comprehensive solution for your diverse water purification needs. Embrace the reliability and advanced features of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT for a consistently pure and safe water supply.

Specifications Capacity 6-litre Weight 5 kg Power Source Corded Electric Filtration Technology i-Filter,Chemi block, RO Membrane, UV e-boiling, UF Filter

3. Livpure Glo Star RO Water Purifier For Home

The Livpure Glo Star RO Water Purifier for Home stands out as one of the finest water purifiers in India, offering a comprehensive 7-stage purification process. This system ensures thorough treatment to deliver clean and pure water for your household.

The purification journey begins with the super-sediment filter, followed by the pre-activated carbon absorber that effectively eliminates impurities. The RO membrane, mineralizer, and ultrafiltration further refine the water, while the silver-impregnated post-carbon filter adds an extra layer of purification. The final touch involves UV sterilisation, keeping the water consistently clean and ready for consumption.

What sets the Livpure Glo Star apart is its continuous UV sterilisation process, occurring for 15 minutes every hour. This ensures that the stored water remains in a constant state of treatment, maintaining its quality over time. The mineralizer adds essential nutrients like magnesium and potassium, enhancing the water's nutritional value.

Livpure, a trusted water purifier brand, lives up to its reputation with the Glo Star RO Water Purifier, offering a compelling solution for your home's water purification needs. Experience the excellence of Livpure and enjoy a constant supply of pure and enriched water for your well-being.

Specifications Capacity 7-litres Weight 7.4 kg Power Source Corded Electric Special Feature ‎In-built Pump, Silver Impregnated Post Carbon Filter, Super Sediment Filter etc.

4. Aqua D Pure Copper RO Water Purifier

Choosing the right water for consumption is vital for good health. If you seek a reliable option to ensure the quality of the water you drink, the Aqua D Pure Copper RO Water Purifier is an excellent choice and the best part is that you will get a huge discount during the Amazon sale 2024. This water filter goes beyond basic purification, incorporating advanced technologies like reverse osmosis, ultraviolet sterilisation, and ultrafiltration to guarantee top-notch water quality for users.

An added benefit is the in-built TDS controller, which ensures that the treated water retains essential minerals often lost in traditional water filtration systems. This ensures a healthier water composition even after the purification process. Notably, the use of copper in the purifier plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy levels of this beneficial element in the water, contributing to the overall well-being of those who consume it. Make a wise investment in your health with the Aqua D Pure Copper RO Water Purifier for a consistently pure and enriched water supply.

Specifications Capacity 12-litres Weight 0.49 kg Power Source Corded Electric Special Feature ‎Automatic Shut-Off

5. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier not only boasts a sleek and stylish design but also delivers a perfect blend of style and functionality. With the power of dual RO and UF purification technology, it excels in removing up to 99.9 percent of impurities, ensuring the cleanest and purest taste in your water. The advanced 5-stage filtration system, featuring activated carbon and a copper-zinc mineralizer, not only eliminates contaminants but also enriches the water with essential minerals, imparting a delightful natural flavour.

Equipped with a 7-litre storage tank, this purifier ensures a constant supply of cool, filtered water at your fingertips. Regardless of your water source- be it a well, tanker truck, or municipal lines- Havells makes any water not only drinkable but also delicious. Enjoy the refreshing taste of safe water for the entire family while making an intelligent and eco-friendly choice for your home with the Havells AQUAS Water Purifier.

Specifications Capacity 12-litres Weight 8 kg Power Source Corded Electric Special Feature Design with 3 way Mounting

6. AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV 6 L Storage Water Purifier

Elevate your water purification experience with the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV 6L Storage Water Purifier. This advanced purifier stands out with its 7-stage purification process, integrating RO and UV technology to eliminate an impressive 99.99 percent of impurities such as lead, mercury, arsenic, viruses, and bacteria. The result is water of the utmost purity and healthiness, ensuring your well-being.

What sets this purifier apart is its integrated taste adjuster, capable of refining the taste of water from various sources, be it a well, tanker, or municipal supply, making it sweet and delicious. LED indicators keep you informed, signalling when the tank is full and when cartridges require replacement. Additionally, the purifier's ability to dispense water even without power adds a layer of convenience and peace of mind.

With a high capacity that reduces water wastage by up to 60 percent compared to ordinary purifiers, this system provides a generous 6 litres of purified water. The package includes a 1-year domestic warranty (excluding consumables) and all necessary installation parts, offering flexibility for wall mounting or countertop placement. Choose the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT for a reliable, efficient, and convenient water purification solution that prioritises your health and satisfaction.

Specifications Capacity 6-litres Weight 6.7 kg Power Source Corded Electric TDS 1 2000 mg/litre.

7. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

Another smart filter available during the Amazon sale 2024 is V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier. Enjoy the goodness of pure and crystal-clear water with the V-Guard Zenora. This reliable purifier employs a robust 7-stage purification system featuring top-tier RO and advanced UF membranes. These membranes effectively filter out common impurities present in the Indian water supply, ensuring the highest quality drinking water.

The hollow fibre UF membrane adds a finishing touch by polishing the water, removing fine particles to make it safe and suitable for consumption. With the ability to handle TDS levels up to 2,000 ppm, this purifier accommodates water from various sources like borewells, tankers, and municipal supplies.

Benefit from a 1-year comprehensive warranty and free installation, making the Zenora a hassle-free choice. Stay informed about the purifier's status through the three LED indicators. The spacious 7-litre storage tank, crafted from food-grade plastic, caters to the needs of large families.

Specifications Capacity 7-litres Weight 6.35 kg Power Source Corded Electric TDS Up to 2000 ppm

8. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage Water Purifier

Upgrade your water quality with the HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6-stage Water Purifier, a convenient wall-mounted solution for your home. This purifier employs a meticulous 6-stage purification process, utilising reverse osmosis and ultraviolet treatment in a food-grade plastic tank. It effectively eliminates up to 99.99 percent of impurities, ensuring you have access to sweet-tasting water enriched with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.

The smart power-saving mode enhances efficiency, making it compatible with various water sources such as borewell, tanker, or tap water. Its compact design, using only 36 watts of power, fits seamlessly on countertops and in kitchens, providing up to 7 litres of purified water daily. Enjoy peace of mind with free installation within 24 to 48 hours and a one-year warranty (excluding consumables) from the brand. Choose the HUL Pureit for a reliable and efficient water purification solution for your household.

Specifications Capacity 7-litres Weight 7 kg Power Source Corded Electric Special Feature ‎RO, RO+

9. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance RO+UV+TDS Water Purifier

The second-last on this list that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance RO+UV+TDS Water Purifier, a versatile and highly efficient solution designed for the diverse needs of modern households. Boasting a 7L capacity and an elegant design, this purifier is tailored for medium to large families, offering both functionality and style.

The Aquaguard Enhance incorporates a comprehensive multi-stage purification process, utilising the prowess of RO, UV, and TDS control technologies. This ensures the thorough elimination of impurities, bacteria, and viruses, guaranteeing the delivery of clean, safe, and tasty drinking water. The TDS controller plays a crucial role in optimising the water's taste, enhancing the overall drinking experience.

Adapting seamlessly to various water sources, from borewells to municipal supplies, the Enhance model accommodates diverse TDS levels. Its compact and sleek design makes it a perfect fit for any modern kitchen, combining aesthetic appeal with practicality. The user-friendly interface, complete with indicators for purification and tank levels, adds to the convenience of use.

Tailored for health-conscious households, the Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance ensures a continuous supply of top-quality drinking water, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritise clean, safe, and tasty hydration for their families.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Weight 6.3 kgs Power Source Corded Electric Technology RO+UV+TDS Mineralizer water purification

10. Aquaguard Mist NXT

The Aquaguard Mist NXT, an affordable UV+ inline water purifier from Eureka Forbes, perfect for households with low TDS municipal water. Designed to efficiently eliminate contaminants like lead, mercury, and disease-causing microorganisms through UV e-boiling, it ensures clean and safe drinking water. This compact purifier is versatile, allowing for wall-mounting or countertop placement to save space in your kitchen. It features a convenient service notification system and can be easily serviced through the Eureka Forbes service app. With a 1-year warranty and a lifespan of up to 1 year or 6000 litres, the Aquaguard Mist NXT offers both cost-effectiveness and convenience for your water purification needs.

Specifications Capacity 2 litres Weight 3 kgs Power Source Corded Electric TDS Up to 200 mg/L