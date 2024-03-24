 Anticipating Solar Fireworks: What to Expect During the April 8 Total Solar Eclipse | Tech News
The upcoming April 8 total solar eclipse promises a captivating astronomical display, with observers anticipating the opportunity to witness rare solar phenomena.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 24 2024, 19:08 IST
The April 8 total solar eclipse offers a glimpse of rare solar phenomena like prominences and coronal mass ejections. (NASA)
As the April 8 total solar eclipse draws near, sky gazers prepare for an astronomical display that promises not only a captivating display of darkness but also the potential for witnessing rare solar phenomena. For those fortunate enough to be in the path of totality, a brief period of darkness, known as totality, will offer a unique opportunity to observe the sun's corona without the need for solar eclipse glasses.

During totality, observers may catch a glimpse of dark-pink towers and loops of electrically charged plasma stretching into space, known as prominences. These awe-inspiring structures were vividly observed during the last total solar eclipse in Australia in 2023 and are expected to make a stunning appearance once again, given the sun's heightened activity during its 11-year solar cycle, known as solar maximum.

In addition to prominences, sky watchers may have the chance to witness other rare solar phenomena during totality. One such phenomenon is a coronal mass ejection (CME), which occurs when the sun ejects a massive amount of magnetic field and plasma mass from its corona. While the likelihood of observing a CME during totality is uncertain, astronomers remain hopeful for the possibility.

Another phenomenon to watch for is solar flares, powerful bursts of energy that emit various forms of radiation. Although rare, solar flares could potentially follow a CME and manifest as brief bursts of visible light and radio waves visible near the sun's surface.

Additionally, observers may witness eruptive prominences, massive solar structures that detach from the sun's surface and expand into the solar system. While these events are less common, they would provide a spectacular sight for those lucky enough to witness them.

Despite the brief duration of totality, efforts are underway to extend observation time and capture these rare solar events. Initiatives like the Citizen Continental-America Telescopic Eclipse (CATE 2024) project aim to document the eclipse's entirety, providing valuable insights into the sun's behavior during this rare event.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 19:07 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets