 WhatsApp is one step closer to replacing regular phone calls with this new feature | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WhatsApp is one step closer to replacing regular phone calls with this new feature

WhatsApp is one step closer to replacing regular phone calls with this new feature

WhatsApp is venturing into new territory with the exploration of an in-app dialer and the development of offline file sharing capabilities, aiming to streamline communication and enhance user convenience.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Apr 25 2024, 09:30 IST
Icon
5 WhatsApp tips to make messaging fun: Disappearing messages, chat wallpapers and more
WhatsApp
1/5 Utilize Disappearing Messages: This feature automatically removes messages after a specified timeframe, enhancing privacy. Users can select durations of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days for individual or group chats, though message previews persist in notifications until the app is opened. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
2/5 Initiate Audio and Video Calls: WhatsApp allows free one-on-one or group calls of up to 32 participants. Users can effortlessly toggle between audio and video calls, with the latter defaulting to the camera being on but providing the option to switch cameras. (unsplash)
WhatsApp
3/5 Personalize Chat Wallpaper: Enhance the visual appeal of your chats by customizing wallpapers. Options include changing wallpapers for all chats or specific ones, with the ability to choose from WhatsApp's templates or personal images. Dark mode users can also adjust wallpaper dimming for better readability. (unsplash)
WhatsApp
4/5 Adjust Privacy Settings: Take control of your privacy by customizing settings related to online status, profile information visibility, read receipts, group invites, and more. WhatsApp offers comprehensive privacy controls accessible through the settings menu, ensuring users can tailor their experience to their preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Monitor Data and Storage Usage: Stay informed about your data consumption and manage storage efficiently by accessing WhatsApp's storage and data settings. Users can manage storage, view network usage, adjust media auto-download settings, and choose media upload quality, providing transparency and control over resource usage. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
icon View all Images
The integration of a dialer within WhatsApp would eliminate the need to save contacts in the address book or navigate through conversation threads. (unsplash)

In a bid to enhance user convenience, WhatsApp is reportedly exploring the integration of an in-app dialer feature. This new functionality, as per a report by WABetaInfo, aims to streamline the process of placing calls directly through the messaging platform. While the specific implementation details remain undisclosed, the potential benefits of such a feature are clear.

WhatsApp new features: Advantages of the In-App Dialer

The envisioned in-app dialer holds promise for various scenarios where users require temporary or spontaneous calls. Whether it's for business meetings, inquiries, or online transactions, the integration of a dialer within WhatsApp would eliminate the need to save contacts in the address book or navigate through conversation threads.

Moreover, this feature could significantly enhance the user experience by facilitating voice calls without the need to switch to the default stock dialer app. Leveraging Internet data for calls made through WhatsApp makes them more cost-effective, especially for international communication, thus appealing to users with Wi-Fi access or budget-friendly data plans.

WhatsApp new features: File Sharing

In parallel to its dialer exploration, WhatsApp is also developing a novel feature to enable file and document sharing without the reliance on an Internet connection. This forthcoming functionality aims to simplify the process of transferring files to nearby devices by introducing a dedicated section within the app settings.

WhatsApp new features: Enhancing Privacy and Security

The proposed file-sharing mechanism prioritises user privacy and security. Through a streamlined permission management system, users can control their visibility to nearby individuals, ensuring that only desired connections are established. Notably, the end-to-end encryption of file transfers and the concealment of phone numbers throughout the process underscore WhatsApp's commitment to safeguarding user data.

WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to introduce innovative features reflect its commitment to enhancing user experience and functionality. The potential integration of an in-app dialer and the development of offline file sharing capabilities align with the platform's ethos of providing seamless communication solutions. As these features progress through development, users can anticipate further advancements aimed at simplifying and enriching their messaging experience.

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 09:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple announces special event themed ‘let loose’: here's how to watch and what to expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across india after apple saket, bkc- check locations and all details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to hide your instagram online status from others google releases android 15 beta 1.1- update your smartphone to fix performance issues windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them samsung galaxy s23 fe gets galaxy ai features with one ui 6.1 update- all details google to launch a new ‘anti-virus’ system for apps, reveals android 15 beta release
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 25: Get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 25: Get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 25
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 25: Best characters to dominate battlefield
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game

Best Deals For You

oneplus 256 GB smartphones
Top 7 Oneplus 256 GB smartphones: Unleashing power and storage
iPhone 15
Croma announces Everything Apple Campaign; Check offers on iPhone 15, Macbook Air and more
Lenovo
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage
best laptop under rs 60000
10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets