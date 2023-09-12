Apple event 2023 LIVE: When and where to watch iPhone 15 launch live streaming

Apple is getting ready for its big yearly event, and this time, they're hosting it at the famous Steve Jobs Theater in California, US. While the company has remained secretive about the specifics, eager tech enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation. The spotlight is on the much-anticipated iPhone 15 lineup, the newest Apple Watch, and the possibility of iOS software updates.

Apple event 2023 LIVE: When to watch iPhone 15 launch live streaming

This year's event is dubbed "Wonderlust" and it is is set to start at 10:30 PM Indian time and last about 90 minutes.Apple event start date and time is September 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM IST (In.dia) and 10 AM PT (California, US). Besides the product launches, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, will be giving a pre-recorded speech, similar to what they did last year. If you're eager to catch this spectacle, Apple offers multiple ways to tune in, whether you're an Apple TV subscriber, a YouTube viewer, or simply using a web browser. Check out the more details below. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Apple event 2023: Where to Watch the Wonderlust Event Live

If you want to watch the Apple event live, there are a few ways to do it:

1. If you have Apple TV, you can easily watch the event at 10:30 PM IST on your device.

2. Don't have an Apple TV? No problem! Apple will also stream the event live on their official YouTube page. You can find the YouTube stream window for the Apple launch event below.

3. If you prefer, you can watch the event directly on your web browser by going to the Apple website or by clicking here.

What to expect at the Apple 2023 event

As the event gets closer, there are lots of rumours going around about what Apple might reveal. One big rumour is that the new iPhone 15 Pro might be lighter because they're using Grade 5 Titanium for the midframe instead of steel.

Another interesting rumour is that the next iPhones might switch from the Lightning charging cable to the more commonly used USB-C port connection. This change could be because of a rule from the European Union that wants all mobile devices to use the same charging cables.

In addition to new gadgets, experts think Apple might unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a case for AirPods Pro that uses USB-C. There's also excitement about the possibility of new updates in iOS 17. The Apple event is always a big deal for Apple fans, and it's a chance to see the cool things Apple has been working on.