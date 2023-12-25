Icon
Apple roadmap for 2024 and beyond: Vision Pro, Apple GPT, AirPods 4 and more

After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, MacBooks, and M3 chip in 2023, Apple is looking ahead, with several products in development for beyond the year. Check Apple’s roadmap for 2024 and beyond including Vision Pro, Apple GPT, and more.

Several notable Apple products are reportedly in development, including AirPods 4, Apple GPT, and more. (Bloomberg)

2023 has been a big year for Apple with several notable devices being introduced. In June, the Cupertino-based tech giant brought out its first-ever spatial computer called Apple Vision Pro which aims to seamlessly blend the digital world with the real world. Alongside it, Apple introduced the latest MacBooks. Just a few months later, the iPhone 15 series was introduced, bringing Dynamic Island to all four models. Apple also unveiled its next Apple Silicon chipset named M3. These devices make up the list of the latest tech innovations that Apple introduced in 2023. Now, 2024 is expected to bring several more developments including Apple GPT, Vision Pro release, AirPods 4, and more.

1. Apple Vision Pro

Apple's first-ever mixed-reality headset comes with a unique spatial computing capability that allows users to experience apps and features in an augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environment. While it was first introduced in June 2023, Apple is finally reportedly preparing for the release in January, with Apple Store employees receiving training on the same.

2. Apple GPT

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple had developed an internal service similar to ChatGPT, which helps employees test new features, summarize text, and answer questions based on the data it has learned. Mark Gurman in July claimed that Apple was working on its own AI model. The heart of this large language model (LLM) work is a fresh framework called Ajax. The ChatGPT-like app, nicknamed "Apple GPT," is just one of the many possibilities that the Ajax framework can offer.

3. Apple Watch Series 10

While Apple already launched two new smartwatches - Apple Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2, at its Wonderlust event, it is also reportedly working on a special smartwatch to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. The smartwatch, dubbed as Apple Watch X or Series 10, could be the biggest overhaul to the Apple Watch yet. It could get features such as a MicroLED display, blood pressure monitor, and magnetic band attachment system.

4. New iPads

Apple is reportedly planning to bring out new iPads soon, some of which could be powered by the M3 chip. Mark Gurman suggests that at least two iPads could get big upgrades soon, with the iPad Pro and iPad Air being the devices. The iPad Pro could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. Meanwhile, the iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it'll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro.

5. AirPods 4

Apple is gearing up to release the next generation AirPods, ubiquitously known as the Apple AirPods 4, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Two versions of the Apple AirPods 4 will be unveiled, each catering to different price points to replace both the AirPods 3 and the more affordable AirPods 2. The AirPods 4 will boast a redesigned look, resembling a blend of the current AirPods and the AirPods Pro, featuring shorter stems. The redesigned case for the AirPods 4 will include built-in speakers for Find My alerts and will adopt a USB-C charging port, replacing the previous Lightning port. Additionally, the higher-end version of the AirPods 4 will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a premium feature previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

