 Apple set to make switching from iPhones to Android easier, even allow you to uninstall Safari | Tech News
Home Tech News Apple set to make switching from iPhones to Android easier, even allow you to uninstall Safari

Apple set to make switching from iPhones to Android easier, even allow you to uninstall Safari

Uninstall Safari? Apple is set to implement measures to facilitate the transition from iPhones to Android phones in compliance with the EU's rules.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 09 2024, 10:51 IST
Apple
Apple makes switching from iPhones to Android phones easier. And it may even allow you to uninstall Safari. (REUTERS)
Apple
Apple makes switching from iPhones to Android phones easier. And it may even allow you to uninstall Safari. (REUTERS)

In a move that could potentially revolutionize the smartphone market, Apple is gearing up to introduce measures that will make it easier for users to switch from iPhones to Android phones. In fact, you may even be allowed to uninstall Safari. The catalyst behind this initiative is the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which Apple is diligently preparing to comply with.

According to a compliance document published by Apple, EU-based iPhone users can even expect to be able to uninstall the Safari browser, Apple's proprietary web browser, by the end of 2024. Additionally, the tech giant aims to roll out a more user-friendly data transfer mechanism from iPhones to non-Apple phones by fall 2025. These developments mark a significant departure from Apple's traditionally closed ecosystem approach, signaling a shift towards greater consumer choice and flexibility, reported the Verge.

Among the user-facing initiatives outlined in Apple's compliance document is a "browser switching solution," slated for release by late 2024 or early 2025. This solution will enable seamless data transfer between different browsers on the same device, offering users more control over their digital experiences. Furthermore, Apple intends to allow users in the EU to change the default navigation app on iOS devices by March 2025, further empowering consumers to personalize their devices according to their preferences.

While the document does not specify whether these features will be available globally or restricted to EU users, it underscores Apple's commitment to meeting regulatory requirements and fostering a competitive digital landscape. The proposed phone data transfer feature aims to streamline the migration process from iPhones to non-Apple devices, drawing on existing migration tools offered by other companies.

Google, for instance, already provides an iOS app called "Switch to Android," facilitating the transfer of various data types, including contacts, photos, texts, and notes. However, certain data such as paid apps and Safari bookmarks may not transfer seamlessly. Apple's forthcoming solution is poised to address these limitations, potentially making the transition from iOS to Android smoother and more comprehensive for users.

Apple's proactive measures to enhance data portability and browser flexibility signal a paradigm shift in its approach towards consumer choice and interoperability. As regulatory pressures mount and consumer preferences evolve, tech giants like Apple are compelled to adapt, ultimately benefitting users with greater freedom and control over their digital experiences.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 10:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism
GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets