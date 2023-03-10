    Trending News

    Apple to Shake Up International Sales Operations to Make India Its Own Region

    Apple to Shake Up International Sales Operations to Make India Its Own Region

    Apple Inc. is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a sign of the nation’s growing importance.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 09:15 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    Apple
    
    

    The shift will mark the first time that India becomes its own sales region at Apple, which has seen demand surge in the country. That will give the Asian nation increased prominence inside the tech giant, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn't been announced.

    Apple is making the change after its vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa — Hugues Asseman — recently retired. With his departure, the iPhone maker is promoting its head of India, who reported to Asseman. That executive, Ashish Chowdhary, will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales.

    A company spokesman declined to comment.

    The company posted record revenue in India last quarter, even as its total sales slipped 5%. Apple has created an online store to serve the region and is planning to open its first retail outlets in the country later this year. On the last earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the company is putting “a lot of emphasis on the market” and compared the current state of its work in India to its early years in China.

    “We are, in essence, taking what we learned in China years ago and how we scale to China and bringing that to bear,” he said. China currently generates roughly $75 billion a year for Apple, making it the company's biggest sales region after the Americas and Europe.

    In addition to serving as a sales engine for Apple, India is also becoming more critical to the company's product development. Key suppliers are moving to the region, and Apple is working with manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, to set up new iPhone production facilities in the country, Bloomberg News has reported.

    The latest changes will affect Apple's management structure but not the way it reports regional sales in public financial results. In those statements, the company includes India as part of its Europe category, along with the Middle East and Africa. It also breaks out four other regions: the Americas, Greater China, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.

    Asseman's departure is part of a surge in executives leaving the company in recent months. Apple's vice president in charge of subscription services stepped down earlier this year, and its cloud chief is planning to depart next month. Last year, top executives in charge of industrial design, procurement, parts of software and hardware engineering, privacy, information systems, and the online store all announced their exits.

    Asseman, a two-decade-plus veteran of the company, split his time between Apple's office in London and its base in Cupertino, California. He started off as a marketing manager handling the Mac and iPod lines. He later led retail teams before becoming Apple's iPhone sales chief for Europe and other international markets in 2011. Asseman started his latest role in 2015 and retired at the end of last year.

    Apple's sales and international teams are split between Fenger and another vice president, Doug Beck. Fenger oversees hardware, services and enterprise sales globally, while Beck is in charge of the health, education and government segments. Both executives report to Cook, but neither are showcased alongside the CEO's other direct lieutenants on Apple's website.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 08:11 IST
